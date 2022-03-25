Below-freezing temperatures will return to Mass. next week

It will be fairly mild tonight with temperatures holding around 40 degrees setting us up for a day in the 50s on Saturday as a cold front approaches. This front will help to build some afternoon clouds and there could be a couple of showers or in some areas, evening thunderstorms. The air above will be cold enough to support some small hail, or what we call graupel.

After a milder-than-average day to conclude the work week, we’re looking at some unsettled weather to begin the weekend. Eventually some of the coldest air we’ve seen a few weeks will intrude into Southern New England bringing a chill to any early blooming flowers who might perhaps wish they hadn’t opened quite so early.

Any of these storms will be short lived, with nothing more than a rumble of thunder and a quick downpour. In higher areas of Northern New England there will be snow.

Snow showers will continue in the mountains on Sunday as cold air works into New England. COD Weather

Temperatures will tumble back down into the 30s with cloud clearance late Saturday night and this will set us up for a rather nice Sunday with seasonal readings right around that 50 degree mark. During the day arctic air will slowly be working in and we’re going to have a couple of nights well below freezing.

In terms of plants, as long as you haven’t put out any tender vegetation, you should be fine. Anything that’s already come up out of the ground will be fine in spite of perhaps looking rather droopy on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

If you put out your pansies already it wouldn’t be a bad idea to cover them with a light cloth. Plants themselves won’t be killed by the cold weather but the blooms can be and then they take several weeks to look good again.

Temperatures will be significantly below average Monday into Tuesday. TropicalTidbits

I’ve already planted peas and spinach and I’ll likely cover these with a row cover to protect them from the hard freeze.

Monday itself is a particularly cold day with readings staying in the 30s. Because temperatures will be so chilly during the day Monday, by Tuesday morning some places will be in the teens with the rest of us in the 20s. This kind of cold was certainly not what most of us are hoping for, but won’t be record breaking or long lasting.

The record low for Tuesday morning is quite cold — 4 degrees, set way back in 1923 — but it’s been as cold as 26 degrees as recently as 2015. Temperatures will moderate by the middle of next week and we may see another 60-degree day.

Spring does occasionally have temperature setbacks but we all know that it’s not going to last.