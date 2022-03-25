Brockton native Patry Francis to speak in Kingston

Author Patry Francis, who grew up in Brockton, will speak about her latest novel, “All the Children Are Home,” at the Adams Center in Kingston on Thursday, March 31.

Set in a small Massachusetts town in the late 1950s and ‘60s, the novel tells the story of a foster family consisting of four children in the care of a childless couple. Changes begin when the middle-aged couple, accept a 6-year-old who has been abused, neglected and abandoned, but who also proves remarkably talented. The challenges posed by their foster children -- as well as their achievements -- cause the foster parents to grow in their own self-knowledge.