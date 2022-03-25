Burlington rallies around sculpture by Ukrainian artist Nikita Zigura

For that reason, Sachs said it has been the committee’s intention all along to purchase the 9½--foot-tall steel and acrylic sculpture affectionally known as “the big cherries” when the two-year lease expires.

Since its delivery from Ukrainian artist Nikita Zigura in September 2020, “Global Warming” has consistently been cited as a favorite of visitors among the six sculptures that grace the Burlington Sculpture Park located on Center Street, between the police department and Grand View Farm.

While the world watched in horror as the shocking humanitarian crisis unfolded in Ukraine, Burlington Sculpture Park founder Jonathan Sachs’ deepening concern turned to a local connection.

“Then the war broke out,” said Sachs, making the fund-raising efforts “much more important, perhaps event urgent.”

“Nikita’s agent emailed to say not to send it back, and to just keep it for a while,” said Sachs, after learning that Zigura and his sculptor brother, Egor, had escaped to Poland. “But we had no intention of keeping it for free.”

Ukrainian artist Nikita Zigura with his sculpture "Global Warming.” Anastasia Turchenko

As a first step in meeting the $14,000 purchase price, Burlington Sculpture Park Committee member and attorney Robert C. Buckley quickly raised $8,000 from Riemer & Braunstein LLP (where he is a senior partner), Nordblom Company, RJ Kelly Company, and Patriot Urgent Care. Then a description of the fund-raising initiative was shared on Facebook pages belonging to the Burlington Sculpture Park and three private groups for Burlington residents.

According to Barbara L’Heureux, chair of the sculpture park committee, a Burlington woman became the first donor through her $20 gift on March 6 at 8:53 p.m. — just five minutes after the initial posting. The entire fund-raising goal was met at 4:50 p.m. on March 9, following 128 donations of $20 to $1,000 from individuals as far away as New York City.

The committee stopped accepting donations once the goal was met, instead posting links to organizations such as the International Rescue Committee and Doctors Without Borders.

“So many of us feel helpless, and this has been a meaningful way to reach out to someone whose life has been upended,” said L’Heureux, noting the irony that “Global Warming” is the only sculpture created by an artist outside New England. “Now we have this beautiful, permanent connection between our little town of Burlington and what is, unfortunately, a war-torn part of the world. I’m proud to be part of this community, which is filled with so many caring people.”

Zigura’s sculpture also became the focal point of a peace vigil held at the Burlington Sculpture Park on March 18. Community members and town officials held signs and Ukrainian flags, read Ukrainian poems, and expressed their grief and sorrow over the suffering caused by the escalating refugee crisis.

Burlington resident Zi Wang, who attended the peace vigil with her husband and their two sons, said her family began making signs as soon as they learned about the event.

“I grew up in China, where life was not as easy and happy as it is here. We watch the news and I tell my kids they must cherish what we have today,” said Wang, who emigrated from Beijing in 1999. “Pine Glen [Elementary] School does a very good job of teaching them to feel for other people. It is very important not just for my kids, but for our town, to show our support. To show that we care.”

According to Sachs, even Zigura is paying the kindness he has received forward. Although it is unclear if he will be able to salvage the artwork left behind in his Kyiv studio, Sachs said Zigura has pledged to donate $3,000 of the town’s $14,000 payment for “Global Warming” to charities supporting his fellow Ukrainians.

Ironically, Sachs said the committee had been discussing the possibility of restricting future calls to sculpture artists to within the United States, largely due to shipping concerns.

“We took a risk and it gave us the chance to connect with people around the world in a way we could never envision,” Sachs said. “Who knew.”

Evan Sheahan 9, left, and his brother Dexter, 11, held signs during the March 18 peace vigil at the Burlington Sculpture Park. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE