Carlisle police continue search for 15-year-old girl missing one week

Carlisle police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week, officials said Friday.

Eloa de Oliveira was last seen about 12:15 p.m. on March 18 leaving Concord-Carlisle High School on foot, and it appears that she got into a dark sedan parked off-campus, police Carlisle police said in a statement.

The teen was staying in Carlisle temporarily and had left a note saying that she did not want to be there, police said.

“We continue to ask that anyone who has contact with de Oliveira to call Carlisle Police immediately,” Police Chief John Fisher said. “We are committed to finding her so we can ensure her safety.”

Police said video footage shows de Oliveira changing from the all-black pants, shirt, and puffy jacket that she wore at school into dark shorts, black sneakers, and a black jacket.

Carlisle police are working with federal and state authorities in the search, as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Most of the leads in the case have come from Braintree, Framingham, and Malden, where police have shared missing persons posters.

Police ask anyone with information about de Oliveira to call 978-369-1155.

