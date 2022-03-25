COVID cases soar at Wellesley Middle School after student performance of ‘Frozen’

Of those cases, 28 were among middle school students who participated in last weekend’s three-performance run of “Frozen Jr.,” which ran from March 17-19, Superintendent David Lussier said in an interview.

As of Friday, 44 new cases had been reported among middle school students and staff since March 19, more than 60 percent of the 72 infections reported throughout Wellesley schools in that time period, according to the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Wellesley Public Schools administrators tightened COVID-19 protocols again on Friday, after an outbreak among the cast and crew of a middle school musical performed last weekend contributed to a district-wide surge in virus cases.

Some 88 percent of Wellesley Middle School students are vaccinated, according to the district dashboard.

“I’m not sure we know exactly why yet, but we have seen an acute increase at Wellesley Middle School,” said Lussier. “The show definitely does not account for all of the cases, but it’s a big cast. When a lot of kids participate [and] there is an increase at the school, it’s not surprising.”

To stem the surge, which Lussier said has slowed after 30 cases were reported on Monday, the district has implemented a mask requirement for all audience members at two high school choir concerts scheduled for this weekend. Performers and crew members will be required to wear masks backstage, as was the case at the “Frozen” shows. And middle school students will temporarily be divided into two separate groups for lunch until cases subside.

The outbreak seems to indicate that, while mask and testing protocols have eased nationwide, the virus is still circulating, sometimes spreading rapidly and unpredictably.

Two weekends ago, Wellesley High School put on a musical to a “huge audience,” Lussier said, from which no new cases were identified by the district.

“Is there a perfect solution? No,” said Lussier. “This is all part and parcel of shifting from a pandemic to an endemic, where these are the things we’re going to have to figure out how to coexist with.”

As of Thursday, when the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reports weekly Covid-19 data for school districts, Wellesley had racked up the second-highest total of cases among students and staff statewide, trailing only Brookline schools.

Some cases in the district may not be accounted for. The state supplies rapid tests to districts so that students who want them can test weekly at home, but Wellesley schools, like many districts across the state, no longer has a mandated contact tracing program. The district provides PCR tests for symptomatic students and staff.

The majority of students infected this week have presented with mild symptoms, Lussier said, but still, some parents have raised the alarm and called for stricter safety measures.

One parent, the mother of a Wellesley Middle School sixth grader who was not in the musical, said in an interview Friday that she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 early this week and were both symptomatic. She believes her daughter, who also tested positive, brought the virus home from school. The parent, who requested her name not be used for fear of retribution in the community, said the district is not doing enough to limit large gatherings.

“I know other parents have a different opinion, but to me, this is unbelievable,” she said. “It’s more than just the students who are at risk here.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.