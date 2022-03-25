Gables to host discussions on racial inequity

The in-person forums — continuing April 25, May 23, and June 27 — will be held in the visitors center of the House of the Seven Gables, a nonprofit seaside museum on Derby Street whose main attraction is the historic mansion made famous by Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel.

The House of the Seven Gables is hosting a four-part discussion series on how Salem is seeking to address racism and what more can be done. The series, which kicks off Monday, March 28, will be led by Shawn Newton, who chaired a Salem Race Equity Task Force that issued a report last summer about racial disparities in the city and strategies for eliminating them.

Salem residents can learn more about racial inequity and help explore how to combat it in their own city through an initiative by its most famous museum.

The series is part of the museum’s Community Conversations, an annual series of forums exploring different facets of the immigrant experience. The conversations reflect the dual mission of the Gables, which since its founding in 1910 has run both the historic site and a Settlement program that assists local immigrants, according to Zoë Quinn, the museum’s director of visitor services and public programs.

Quinn said racism is an issue faced by immigrants, though the series will address its broader impacts on all people of color.

“Our immigrant community in Salem is largely Latinx, but our surrounding communities include other non-white groups that have been threatened with increasing frequency due to national events,” she said by e-mail. “The conversation is timely.”

“The community must come together to fix this on several fronts, not just as it applies to immigration. It is truly a community matter,” Quinn added.

Newton has extensive experience addressing racial equity issues, including through his past work as a higher education administrator. He worked for 20 years at Salem State University, where he rose to become assistant dean of students, and for five years as associate dean of students at Suffolk University. At both universities, he also taught classes about racial equity.

The Salem resident also cofounded and ran a local nonprofit focused on social justice issues, and chaired Salem’s No Place for Hate Committee. He currently runs a consulting firm that helps organizations advance their racial equity and diversity goals.

Newton said the task force developed its recommendations — which included the need for a permanent city racial equity commission — by learning about structural racism and then coming together to suggest ways to fight it. He said he envisions the discussion series following a similar process.

In the first two sessions, Newton said he plans to educate and discuss with participants “the phenomenon of racism. That will help create a foundation of what it is and isn’t, so we all have common ground before we delve into the work.”

In the remaining sessions, Newton will talk about the work of the task force and then engage participants in “identifying structural racial inequities in the city and coming up with potential strategies to overcome these disparities.”

Newton said his aim is for the conversations to be “a truly safe space. People should not worry that they are going to walk away feeling concerned or guilty about who they are as a person. I try my best to bring people together and have an interactive dialogue designed to build community — not break it apart.

“If you think about it, racism doesn’t just hurt Black and Brown people — it hurts all of us in different ways,” he added. “We have to have a willingness to learn from one another and to be part of the solution. I strongly believe people who come to these conversations want to do just that, want to help make the community a better place.”

To register for the free series or for more information, go to 7gables.org/event-calendar.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.