Lawmakers move to expand public access to Rhode Island shore

As expected, the proposal would give people the right to access below what is known as the recognizable high tide line. That line is 10 feet landward of the mark left by the high tide , which is visible by things like drifts of seaweed.

The bill , introduced in the House of Representatives, came out of months of meetings held by a study commission convened to solve a perennial problem in the state: confusion over where people can access the shore.

Under state law as it’s been interpreted under a controversial state Supreme Court ruling, Rhode Islanders have the right to access below what’s called the mean high tide line. But that offers much less access than people might think: The mean high tide line is not visible with the naked eye, it’s a measurement of high water heights over a period of nearly 20 years.

The legislation, its proponents say, finally provides some clarity and certainty about a right that’s enshrined in the state constitution. The constitution long guaranteed shore rights, and since 1986 it has specifically mentioned the rights to pass along the shore, swim and fish, and even collect seaweed. But the mean high tide line raises a conundrum: How can someone collect seaweed if they aren’t allowed on any dry sand for most of the day?

“The general assembly finds that the lack of a workable, readily identifiable right of access to the shore by the public has led to confusion, conflict, and disputes between those attempting to exercise their rights and privileges to the shoreline and the rights of property owners along the shore,” the proposed legislation says.

Some sections of the proposal — legislative findings, they’re called — act as a roadmap for what lawmakers are trying to accomplish and why. It is unusual in Rhode Island law, but the study commission decided to use legislative findings to help withstand possible legal challenges in the future. Some property owners have said the proposal, if passed, will lead to lawsuits over taking their property without compensation.

The legislative findings lay out the case for change, but if anything does change, both General Assembly chambers and the governor will need to be persuaded first.

The lead sponsors are state Representative Terri Cortvriend, a Democrat of Portsmouth, and state Representative Blake Filippi, a Republican of Block Island and the chamber’s minority leader. They served as chair and co-chair, respectively, of the study commission.

“This bill is the result of the six months of work by the study commission on lateral shoreline access and the collaboration of our state’s best experts on the topic whether they served on the commission or provided the commission with expert testimony,” Cortvriend told the Globe on Friday.

“We did our best to arrive at a fair solution to a long standing problem which all members agreed needed to be addressed,” she said. “I am excited for the next phase in this process when the bill will have hearings and the public will have the opportunity to weigh in with their comments and concerns.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.