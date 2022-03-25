Leader of Latin Kings in Massachusetts sentenced to 21 months in prison for racketeering conspiracy

“The Latin Kings are a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States” prosecutors said in a statement. “The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization.

Juan Liberato, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity in October, prosecutors said. Liberato was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

The leader of the Latin Kings gang in Massachusetts was sentenced to 21 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge, the US Attorney’s office said.

“As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf,” the statement read.

Cooperating witnesses had recorded various meetings that Liberato attended that where the business and affairs of the gang were discussed and decisions were made about the gang’s operations, prosecutors said. Among these were a series of leadership meetings where crimes being committed by the gang, including drug deals and violence, were discussed.

“These violent acts discussed on recordings included the conspiracy to shoot a codefendant, Angel Roldan ... and the violent ‘termination’ or beatings of other members for violating the rules of the Latin Kings,” prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members, and associates of the Latin Kings in 2019. Liberato is the 48th defendant to be sentenced in the case.

