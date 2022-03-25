🏀 The local businesses that are booming because of the Friars

We’ve still get a few hours before the Sweet 16 matchup between No. 4 Providence and No. 1 Kansas here at the United Center, so I wanted to catch you up on everything you need to know before tipoff.

Greetings from Chicago, the perfect city to practice stuffing ballot boxes so that Ed Cooley can be named the Naismith Coach of the Year.

Below, I’ve got some awesome stories about what the Friars have meant to small businesses across Rhode Island’s capital city.

How to watch: The game begins at 7:29 p.m. and will air on TBS (the station that used to air only reruns of the “The Andy Griffith Show,” Braves games, and Saturday night wrestling). If you’re not lucky enough to be in attendance, on TV you’re getting a fantastic group of announcers, including Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller, and Dana Jacobson.

For the halftime show, I propose a three-point contest between Miller and Joe Hassett, who will be calling the game on local radio for WPRO.

Blue blood: The Jayhawks are 30-6 on the season, the champions of the Big 12, and as coach Ed Cooley likes to remind us, one of the true blue blood programs in college basketball. In fact, if they beat Providence tonight, they’ll pass Kentucky for the most wins in the history of men’s college basketball (2,354).

The favorite: You can’t bet on Friars’ games in Rhode Island, but Kansas is considered a seven-point favorite in this game. According to The Action Network, professional sports bettors love Providence to at least cover the spread in this game.

How Providence wins: It won’t be easy for any Friar to stop likely lottery pick Ochai Agbaji. The senior guard is big and strong, averages 19.5 points per game, and will be the best player on the floor. If he gets into a rhythm, he can control the entire game. If the Friars shoot the way they did against Richmond, they can play with anyone. Stretch forwards like Noah Horchler have frustrated the Jayhawks all year, so keep an eye on that.

How Providence loses: Kansas is a more talented team than Providence; that’s what it means to be a blue blood. If the Friars fall behind early and start hoisting up bad shots, it could be a long night in Chicago.

The Friars helped turn this restaurant around

We’ve heard a lot about the Friars’ luck all season. For the Providence Burger Bar on Douglas Avenue, the team’s success is helping keep the doors open.

But it started with the worst run of luck possible.

The burger bar opened in October 2019 (with sneaky good hot dogs, by the way), and students flocked to the new joint, located just a few blocks from where most of them live. Cj Correnti, one of the bar’s owners, said he expected March 2020 to be a coming out party for his new establishment – especially with the Friars on their way to the NCAA tournament.

Then COVID-19 struck and businesses across the world were shuttered. By the time the burger bar was able to reopen for takeout that May, the students were gone and the business struggled. The 2020-21 school year wasn’t much better; students largely stayed on campus for much of the year.

This school year has been different, and Correnti says the success of the men’s basketball team and the men’s and women’s hockey teams has helped bring “a legion of new and now regular guests to our restaurant.”

”During the game days, they come early and stay late,” he said. “The team’s success certainly brings a feeling of community to the city and to the businesses. But more so, it has helped put the Providence Burger Bar into the minds of the students and helped us gain new customers who otherwise didn’t really know of or heard of us. Their success has helped our success.”

Friars = Good for business

The folks at Providence Burger Bar aren’t the only ones enjoying this run to the Sweet 16.

🏀 LaSalle Bakery (it has two stores on either side of the PC campus) is embracing its longtime role as the official caterer for the college, and they’ve been offering the delicious treats pictured above at both locations. If you were wondering, those little basketballs on the cupcakes are edible.

🏀 Meanwhile, Harry’s Bar & Burger has restaurants on opposite sides of the city – its OG location on North Main Street and a newer spot on Federal Hill. Harrison Elkhay, the president of Harry’s, told me that both spots have been filled with cheering fans during PC games, and he’s expecting big crowds tonight.

”PC being in this position gives all the fans and people in Providence something to cheer for and get behind that is so positive and the feeling is contagious when inside a crowded room of fans cheering for one common goal,” Elkhay said.

🏀 At McBride’s Pub in Wayland Square, business has steadily increased on game nights. They’re offering two special drinks: Cooley Guinness and the Friar Cocktail (made with chocolate and vanilla vodka, Bailey’s, and milk, and garnished with an Oreo cookie).

🏀 Damian Santoro, owner of Ladder 133, also on Douglas Avenue, said the team’s success has definitely increased business, but it has also boosted morale across Rhode Island.

”The whole area takes on this electrified energy when March Madness begins and the team makes it through the first round,” he said. “The community always rallies around the Friars being in the tournament and supports the team. It’s just a great time for us all.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.