Man arrested after authorities allegedly find 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Lawrence apartment

A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday after authorities found about 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills while searching his Lawrence apartment, the US Attorney’s office said.
Miguel Angel Fajardo is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.
Authorities were searching the apartment when they found pills weighing an estimated 7 kilograms, prosecutors said. They also found an industrial pill press and “M” and “30″ pill stamps, which are commonly used to make counterfeit pills that have markings consistent with pharmaceutical-grade Oxycodone.
Authorities also discovered about 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder and 50 rounds of ammunition concealed in a microwave, 4 kilograms of cutting agent, and two air purifying respirators, prosecutors said. The respirators are commonly used when working with fentanyl powder.
Fajardo faces at least 10 years and as much as life in prison if convicted on the charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.
He was ordered held in custody at an initial appearance in the federal court in Boston, pending a detention hearing to be scheduled at a later date, prosecutors said.
