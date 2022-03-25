Man arrested after authorities allegedly find 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Lawrence apartment

A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday after authorities found about 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills while searching his Lawrence apartment, the US Attorney’s office said.

Miguel Angel Fajardo is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities were searching the apartment when they found pills weighing an estimated 7 kilograms, prosecutors said. They also found an industrial pill press and “M” and “30″ pill stamps, which are commonly used to make counterfeit pills that have markings consistent with pharmaceutical-grade Oxycodone.