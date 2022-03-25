Mangoes, arts in bloom, and animal love

The 17th annual Arts in Bloom art exhibition, presented by the Hopkinton Center for the Arts, will be held from May 23 to June 15. This year’s art show will be juried by Sorin Bica, a resident artist at SoWa artist studios in Boston and The Mill Contemporary Art in Framingham. Arts in Bloom is an art show and competition in which any artist is welcome to submit their work. Bica will select the artwork to be displayed and six works will be given awards. The winning artists will receive cash prizes totaling over $1,000. All displayed artworks will be accompanied by fresh flower arrangements prepared by the Hopkinton Garden Club. The 2022 Arts in Bloom theme is hope, perseverance and the strength of human spirit. For more information on the event and details on submitting artwork, go to artsinbloom2022.org . The deadline for submitting artwork is May 2.

Apollinaire Theatre Company and Teatro Chelsea present “Don’t Eat the Mangos” by Ricardo Pérez González. “Don’t Eat the Mangos” is a funny family drama that tells the story of three sisters dealing with a variety of challenges directed by the esteemed Mariela López-Ponce. Performances of “Don’t Eat the Mangos” will take place from April 15 to May 15 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea . Tickets are available for purchase online at apollinairetheatre.com or by calling 617-887-2336.

Registration for the Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) Young Company summer program in Lowell is now open. High school students have the opportunity to participate in professional theater training led by Chicago educator, actor, writer and singer Robert Cornelius. The summer program will take place for three weeks, July 11-29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Lowell. The 2022 program is limited to 12 students. All participants must be fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 booster shot. For more information on the program, scholarship details and to register for the MRT Young Company summer program, visit mrt.org.

Loading Dock Gallery’s April show, Animal Love, will celebrate animals and their roles as guides, teachers and friends to many. The Animal Love art show will take place at 122 Western Avenue, Lowell, from March 30 to May 1. Seven artists with a fascination for all different creatures will showcase their works. The artworks in the exhibition show an appreciation for a variety of animals and include photographs, sculptures and collages. For more details on the Animal Love exhibition at Loading Dock Gallery, go to theloadingdockgallery.com.

The 2022 Stop the Stigma 5k to encourage the awareness and acceptance of mental health and addiction issues will take place on April 30 at 9:30 a.m. Hundreds will gather at the Kennedy Center in North Quincy to run and walk in participation in Interfaith Social Services’ annual Stop the Stigma 5k. Proceeds from the event will help offset the cost of mental health counseling sessions for clients across the South Shore. The 2022 Stop the Stigma 5k is sponsored by local businesses and will be offered in both in-person and virtual formats. The in-person race will be held on April 30 and follows a picturesque trail. Virtual participants are able to run a course of their choice any day between April 30 and May 6 and will submit their times online. Registration for the event is open at stopthestigma5k.org.

On Thursday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. the Duxbury Free Library will host a presentation by historian Cynthia Simmons. Simmons’ presentation, titled “Little Russia and the Russian Empire: History and the War in Ukraine,” will provide historical context for the current war in Ukraine and will discuss language, religion and other cultural aspects related to Ukrainian and Russian identities. Simmons is a former Boston College professor and taught in the Department of Slavic and Eastern Languages and Literatures from 1994 to 2017. The presentation will take place over Zoom and is open for all to attend. To register for this program or for more information, visit duxburyfreelibrary.org.

Music Collectibles Extravaganza, an event designed for collectors, players and appreciators of music and music history, debuts April 8-10 in Boxborough. The family-friendly show will have live music performances, celebrity guests signing autographs and taking photos with fans, music workshops and seminars and collectible items available for purchase. The event will take place at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center in Boxborough. For more information on the Music Collectibles Extravaganza, go to collectiblesextravaganza.com.

The Rockport Art Association & Museum Experimental Group is putting on its seventeenth group exhibition, titled “Unexpected No. Seventeen” at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., in Gloucester. The Experimental Group is a creative forum that works to foster self-expression by bringing artists together. The exhibit will take place from April 2 to April 30 and will include a variety of artworks such as photographs, sculptures, paintings and digital art. To learn more about the upcoming exhibit, visit experimentalartgroup.com.

