NAACP says Danvers officials go easy on police sergeant in high school hockey case

Baldassare remains in the school position more than four months after the Globe reported that Danvers officials had withheld from the public details of the alleged misconduct that occurred on Baldassare’s watch during the 2019-20 hockey season.

Natalie Bowers, president of the NAACP’s North Shore branch, said at a news conference that Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha and Police Chief James Lovell told her they would “let Baldassare decide what he wants to do” despite wide community opposition to his role in the schools.

Danvers town leaders have inappropriately allowed Police Sergeant Stephen Baldassare, the former high school hockey coach whose players allegedly engaged in violent, racist, homophobic, and antisemitic behavior, to choose whether he should be reassigned from supervising the community’s school resources officers, NAACP officials said Friday.

“We feel they are giving Baldassare way too much autonomy here,” Bowers said.

Bartha said Bowers’s assertion was “certainly disappointing and a bit surprising,” after he and Lovell met for more than 10 hours over at least five meetings with the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, which joined in the news conference.

Baldassare could not be reached for comment.

A former member of Baldassare’s hockey team told the Globe that teammates restrained him in the locker room and beat his face with a plastic sex toy because he refused to shout the n-word as part of a ritual. In another ritual, the player said he was touched on the buttocks after team leaders directed players to strip naked in the dark. Many of Baldassare’s players also participated in a team group text that was rife with racial, homophobic, and antisemitic language and images.

Baldassare has denied any knowledge of the alleged transgressions. Youth safety specialists said it is unacceptable that a police officer serving as a coach never knew what was going on in his program, and that it raises serious concerns about Baldassare’s racial sensitivity and awareness.

“It means he doesn’t have the ability to detect a racist culture, a bullying culture,’’ Bowers said.

Danvers officials have reported three incidents of racist or antisemitic graffiti in the schools since November. Homophobic graffiti was also found at a softball field, and the high school wrestling team was temporarily suspended for an alleged racist incident and hateful language on social media.

Bowers and Robert Trestan, the ADL’s New England director, said Danvers has taken some positive steps but not enough. The Massachusetts attorney general’s office is investigating the school system’s handling of the case.

“It is undeniable that trust in [Danvers] public officials has been eroded in the wake of these incidents,” Trestan said. “We welcome the attorney general’s investigation, which will contribute to restoring trust in Danvers’ public institutions.”

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.