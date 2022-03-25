In Newburyport, quilters explore social justice by ‘Sowing Dissent’

“It just envelops you, it’s so different having fabric on the wall than a hard-edged framed piece, these are approachable and they soften the whole environment,” said Paula Estey, executive director and creative director of the PEG Center for Art and Activism.

The exhibit is on view through April 9 at 3 Harris St., and includes work from artists Sylvia Hernandez, Penny Mateer, and L’Merchie Frazier.

The PEG Center for Art and Activism in Newburyport is exhibiting “Sowing Dissent: Quilts of Love and Protest,” featuring contemporary fabric art with shared themes of social justice and unity.

The space was first opened by Estey in 2014 as a commercial art gallery, but in 2016 began pivoting toward art and activism. In 2021, after two years of waiting for certification, the organization received nonprofit status and became the PEG Center for Art and Activism.

Sowing Dissent is the first major exhibition for the PEG Center since receiving this certification. Its mission is “three pronged” according to Estey, and includes “the environmental crisis, human rights and social justice”.

“The mission is basically to foster community engagement and spark people into social change through the arts,” said Estey.

The PEG Center has programs that evolve out of the shows they put on, and also has an organization within it called the Women in Action Huddle.

The exhibition was inspired by Estey’s visit to the Museum of Fine Arts exhibit “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories,” which explores fabric arts from the 17th century to now. In Sowing Dissent, the quilts displayed are used as a medium for addressing social justice issues today.

Sylvia Hernandez’s quilt “How Many More?” was one of the many pieces at Fabric of a Nation that inspired Sowing Dissent, and her pieces now hang in the gallery as well.

Within Sowing Dissent there are 20 quilts, all of which explore social issues from police brutality to women’s rights, according to Hernandez.

“I create quilts that speak to current events, I do it for young people because if I show it to them in an image it makes them want to look into it a little more,” said Hernandez, who lives in Brooklyn. She is president of the Quilters of Color Network of NYC, co-president of the Brooklyn Quilters Guild, and teaches at El Puente Academy of Peace and Justice.

She says her students experience discrimination and violence, and she feels that quilting and art gives them a medium to express themselves. Her piece “Hoodies” speaks to police brutality, and was created in collaboration with her students.

For Penny Mateer, an artist from Pittsburgh showcased in Sowing Dissent, her quilts come from a tradition passed down in her family.

Mateer attests that quilting is “in her blood” as her mother’s side of the family had a tradition of it in Western Pennsylvania. She feels that fabric arts have been a form of expression for women throughout history.

“There’s a rich history and particularly in African American culture for making quilts and creating some kind of message within them,” said Mateer, who was an artist in residence at MASS MoCA and has received numerous awards including Best of Show Fiberart International 2016.

L’Merchie Frazier, also featured in the exhibit, shares a similar family history of fabric arts. Her grandfather was a tailor, and her mother continued the craft in crocheting and knitting and weaving and became an “expert,” according to Frazier.

“In terms of respect for sewing, I grew up with that,” said Frazier, Boston-based fiber artist, quilter, historian, innovator, and poet who exhibits two pieces from her “Freedom Rising: I Am The Story” series in Sowing Dissent.

She describes growing up with quilts as a form of comfort, and later in her studies exploring them as a means for discussion. Frazier studied indigenous and African traditions in fabric and began using this knowledge in her craft. She believes that this medium is a unique and effective way of communicating ideas.

“The opportunity to have discussions about resistance that is not usually reflected in the dominant narrative of history helps me to bring agency to Black voices,” said Frazier.

She describes cloth as “non-threatening”, which she says creates more possibilities for discussion. This sentiment is echoed by her partners in Sowing Dissent.

“The reason I love this medium is because it’s very accessible to people, there’s something just so familiar about a quilt,” said Mateer.

“Quilts are a form of comfort, I think when people see it in quilt or fabric form it’s not as stark as a painting and it’s a different approach to hard subjects,” said Hernandez.

