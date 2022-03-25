News in brief

The father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 have been formally indicted on the charges they were arrested on earlier this year related to the child’s well-being, the attorney general’s office said Friday. Adam and Kayla Montgomery have been jailed since January. Adam Montgomery had custody of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who vanished sometime in late November or early December of that year. But authorities did not know she was missing until last fall. The search for Harmony remains active. A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Adam Montgomery, 30, on March 21 on a charge of second-degree assault, a felony, alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He also has been arrested on misdemeanor charges of interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was indicted by the grand jury on a felony charge of theft by deception, alleging that she told state Health Department workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 to June 2, 2021, and that she received food stamp benefits for Harmony. Both have pleaded not guilty. (AP)

Teenager charged with two counts of armed robbery

An 18-year-old was charged with robbing two people in Worcester earlier this month, police said. Jaiden Rodriguez was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on April 1. Police said a man was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on March 6 by a man who approached his car while pointing a gun at him and demanded money. The gunman allegedly slapped him in the face and asked for everything in his pockets, police said. The victim gave him his phone and his debit card. That same day, another man said he was robbed of $50 and his wallet, police said. The victim said he was sitting in his car smoking a cigarette when he was approached by a man who asked him to roll down his window. When the victim refused, the man opened the passenger door and pointed a gun at him.

Patriots owner gives opening day tickets to Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited two brothers, who helped steer a school bus to safety in Topsham on March 14 after its driver suffered a fatal medical incident, to the Patriots’ opening game, the team said. “You guys are unbelievable,” Kraft said in a Zoom call with Connor Collins, 16, and his brother Seamus, 12. “You guys really called an audible. You’re very brave and special, and we respect and admire what you did and how courageous you both were.” With Patriots memorabilia behind them, the brothers happily accepted Kraft’s offer. On March 14, Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon, Maine, was incapacitated while driving a school bus with 14 students on board. Police said one of the brothers helped steer the bus over to the side of the road but could not get to the emergency brake. The other brother came up and helped him with it, police said. McDougall later died, police said.

Electric unicycle is one man’s solution to high gas prices

A Fall River man says he has the answer for those singing the blues about stratospheric gas prices. Rick Madeira has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time in the process. “It’s just more convenient and it’s obviously more fun,” he told The Herald News. Madeira’s Gotway Nikola Plus, with no seat or handlebars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles on one charge and reaches speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, although he rarely goes that fast. “It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle,” he said. He’s allowed to ride on the sidewalk, but usually sticks to the road, keeping to the shoulder when possible. He can also move to the front of the line at red lights, like cyclists, he said. His advice to those interested in buying an electric unicycle, which sell for more than $2,000: wear protective and reflective gear, and be respectful of pedestrians. “It’s the future. In 10 or 20 years, I’m sure I won’t even have to bring it up,” he said. (AP)



