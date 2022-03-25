From opposite ends of political spectrum, legislators agree on need to end ‘corporate welfare’

“It shows there is validity in the argument when both sides of the spectrum argue we are doing it wrong, that we are wasting taxpayer money to the benefit of the large corporations,” Place said in an interview Friday. “The large corporations are playing us for fools.”

Representative David Place, a Burrillville Republican, and Senator Samuel W. Bell, a Providence Democrat, have introduced legislation that would let Rhode Island enter “anti-poaching” pacts with other states, prohibiting them from providing company-specific tax breaks or grants to draw away businesses.

PROVIDENCE – A conservative Republican and a progressive Democrat are joining forces to try to stop states from luring away companies with the promise of tax breaks and subsidies.

Advertisement

“It shows there is widespread concern about Rhode Island’s corporate welfare program and a broad desire to move beyond corporate welfare as our economic strategy,” Bell said.

Their proposal is modeled after the truce that Kansas and Missouri officials signed in 2019, ending a long-running economic border war that had cost hundreds of millions of dollars while creating few jobs.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Place said Rhode Island finds itself in a similar circumstance, as a small geographic area wedged between Massachusetts and Connecticut. For example, General Electric was going to move its corporate headquarters out of Connecticut “no matter what,” he said. “So why try to bribe them to move into our state?”

The unlikely duo got nowhere when they introduced the legislation last year.

But this year they are citing a new analysis that the state Department of Revenue conducted on two of the state’s most significant economic development incentive programs. The March 3 analysis of the Rebuild Rhode Island and Tax Increment Financing tax incentive programs concluded that the programs would result in “a total net negative general revenue impact for the state over the years 2018 through 2035.”

Advertisement

Bell said it’s telling that an administration that favors expanding such programs concludes that they don’t pay for themselves. “It’s not much of a surprise,” he said of the analysis. “The record of these programs is really abysmal and Rhode Island should stop doing them.”

“They didn’t produce the revenue promised,” Place said, citing the analysis. Too often, he said, “the companies are just taking the money because they are not stupid.”

But Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor defended the two tax incentive programs, saying they have “stimulated more than 50 total projects, spurring nearly $3 billion in total capital investment.”

“These projects are visibly changing the skyline of our state,” Pryor wrote in comments included in the analysis. “In addition, it is estimated that these projects have created or will create nearly 25,000 jobs, including both construction and ongoing jobs. The Rebuild and TIF incentive programs have helped Rhode Island make significant economic strides.”

Pryor also emphasized that the analysis was limited to two of the more than 50 projects.

“Moreover, the analysis does not incorporate all the tax streams generated by the projects and does not take into account all the jobs created by the projects,” he wrote. “As related to the revenue benefits of the programs, to attempt to draw conclusions from such preliminary analysis would be a premature undertaking and could lead to flawed impressions of these programs.”

But Place and Bell issued a joint statement, saying the state could save millions of dollars by repealing these types of tax breaks. “We feel the corporate giveaway system is a good place to start in our bipartisan call for creating smart and thoughtful changes in how we do business in the Ocean State,” they said.

Advertisement

Place argued that the money devoted to luring companies here would be better spent on businesses already in Rhode Island.

“People are forgetting that every tax incentive is money we could give to our homegrown businesses,” he said. “Why are our mom and pop shops not good enough to receive these kinds of incentives? It’s an insult to the drivers of our economy.”

Place argued that there is no downside to the legislation because the “anti-poaching” provisions would only apply to other states that enter the compact.

The proposal states: “When two or more states have passed and signed the compact, the party state governments, or any political subdivision, shall not give a subsidy to a private enterprise for the purpose of selectively supporting a specific industry or company, or to entice a specific industry or company to relocate an existing facility from one party state to another party state or open a new facility.”

Bell said he thinks the legislation will eventually pass because it does not have much opposition. But, he said, “It will require some leadership changes, hopefully after the next election.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.