Patriots owner Robert Kraft gives opening day tickets to Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety

“You guys are unbelievable,” said Kraft in a Zoom call with the two boys, Connor Collins, 16, and his brother Seamus, 12. “You guys really called an audible. You’re very brave and special, and we respect and admire what you did and how courageous you both were.”

At around 7:30 a.m. on March 14, Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon, Maine, experienced a “medical event” and was left incapacitated while driving a school bus east on Route 201 approaching the Cathance River Bridge, police said. There were 14 students on board.

Police said one of the brothers helped steer the bus over to the side of the road but could not get to the emergency brake. The other brother came up and helped him with it, police said.

Students and a passing motorist were helping to get McDougall out of the bus when police arrived, police said. Officers began administering CPR to McDougall and used an automatic external defibrillator, police said. McDougall was first taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine, and was later transported via medical flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.

McDougall later died, police said in a statement on March 15. Police said McDougall’s wife, Diane McDougall, “asked that we pass along her thanks to all of the students, citizens, and first responders [who] attempted to save her husband’s life yesterday. She stated that it was overwhelming to hear of the efforts that were taken by those involved.”

Topsham Police Chief Marc R. Hagan praised the students in an interview with the Globe. “In this particular scenario we had a number of people step up and take action. ... It’s impressive what everybody did,” Hagan said.

Robert J. Lucy, interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75, offered condolences to McDougall’s family in a separate statement.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Arthur’s family, friends, and colleagues,” Lucy said. “This is very difficult news to share and process. We will have counselors available to support all students and staff in our schools and District buildings tomorrow and in the upcoming days.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.