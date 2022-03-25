Plymouth County made free COVID-19 tests available to residents

O’Brien said the test kits were distributed on Jan. 27 and 28 to the 27 Plymouth County communities based on population. For example, the town of Plymouth got 42,300 tests and Whitman got 10,620.

Plymouth County Treasurer Thomas O’Brien said the tests cost about $2.5 million and the money came from the federal CARES program, intended for expenses related to the pandemic. Plymouth County received $90 million in CARES money and has distributed about $78 million so far, O’Brien said.

Since the end of January, communities in Plymouth County have received hundreds of thousands of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the county to distribute to residents.

Some communities have asked for additional tests, he said. For example, Brockton received 66,600 tests initially, and came back for more. In addition, Brockton Hospital asked for a shipment in March, he said.

Altogether, more than 360,000 tests have been given to communities, which choose how they make them available to their residents.

In Hingham, for example, the tests were available at police and fire stations, the senior center, public health and recreation offices, and at the weekly farmer’s market. Hanover made the tests available at the town health office and Council on Aging. Both communities gave out the test on a first-come, first-served basis.

The town of Rockland distributed the test kits at a one-day drive-through event in the parking lot of Rockland High/Middle School on a Saturday in February.

O’Brien said it was a challenge to find so many tests since both federal and state governments were looking for them. He said the county decided to provide the tests directly to communities after receiving calls from officials in cities and that were left out of the state distribution system.

“It’s been a huge success,” he said. “We’ve received a number of thank-you letters and comments — from towns and residents.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.