Plymouth drive-in offers ‘evenings outdoors’ for whole family

“There have been some pop-up drive-ins, and most have disappeared,” said Andrew Hoag, a business partner and general manager of Moonrise Cinemas. A contemporary drive-in needs to have “an atmosphere and a culture that draws people,” he said.

Like other drive-in theaters spawned by the pandemic, Moonrise Cinemas came into existence to meet a need for outdoor entertainment. But unlike some others, the drive-in located at 428 Court St. in North Plymouth is still around and boasting an entertainment and dining model aimed at satisfying a range of age groups.

An open-air drive-in movie venue that describes itself as “definitely not your grandparents’ drive-in,” Moonrise Cinemas will open a new season on Friday, April 1, with screenings of classic film favorites “Jurassic Park” on its first night and “Frozen 2″ on Saturday. A full season will follow.

“We’re not showing new releases,” Hoag pointed out, “we’re showing the classics. To get families to come there needs to be a vibe and a place where people feel welcome.”

Moonrise Cinemas opened for a short period two years ago, operating within COVID-19 restrictions, and came back again in June of last year. This year the season has been expanded.

The drive-in took over property previously belonging to a closed grocery store near the Kingston line and across Route 3A from Plymouth’s Cordage Park, a large, extensively rehabbed rope mill. The former Tedeschi’s market has been converted to smaller commercial spaces. The drive-in’s parking area, originally designed for store parking, has space for 70 cars to view the screen.

The remainder of the site, a formerly underutilized grassy field with a few trees and fenced boundaries, has been converted into a beer garden, with games for children.

Moonrise Cinemas is designed to meet a variety of needs and tastes, Hoag said. Patrons are invited to park their vehicle in the way that suits them best. “Watch the movie from the front or back of your car, bring your beach chairs to create a fun seating area, have a picnic in the grass, or enjoy the night from a table in the beer garden.”

Some pickups park in reverse, Hoag said, their passengers watching from chairs or a mattress in the truck bed.

Neighbors have offered an enthusiastic response to this business, Hoag said, some expressing appreciation for turning an underutilized space into something useful.

“A lot of the neighbors just come over,” he said. “It’s a cool walkable attraction.”

The films’ sound track is broadcast on an FM radio station, so noise impact for the neighborhood is minimal. A car radio gives customers the soundtrack.

While film is still the centerpiece, it’s not the whole experience. “When we got this off the ground, our vision was this would be a space where a family could come and everyone in the family could have a good time – and at the same time,” Hoag said. It’s difficult, he said, to find a place that does that for groups with a wide age spread.

“You can come and have dinner and let the kids run around outdoors,” he said. While the children explore the outdoor games, “parents can have a glass of wine and relax for once in their day.”

Food is a major attraction, Hoag said. The business opens at 5 p.m., plenty of time to have dinner or a snack from a contemporary menu and a beverage before the film. The drinks menu includes some cocktails and craft beers. Food items include hand-battered fried chicken tenders, Japanese inspired lobster rolls, Bavarian pretzels or warm churros with chocolate dipping sauce. The traditional movie popcorn is made fresh each night.

“We wanted to bring that modern food experience to the table,” he said. All the food choices are items you can eat with your hands.

Film screening times depend on sunset times. Screenings begin at 7 p.m. in April. Admission is $34 per vehicle, regardless of how many people are in the car.

Other scheduled attractions include live music nights on Thursday and a monthly farmers’ market in the summer. On April 7 singer-songwriter Rachel Sumner and her band will perform at 7 p.m. General admission for live music is $10.

Hoag said some dates for screenings are already beginning to fill up. For the film schedule and to buy tickets in advance see the website, www.moonrisecinemas.com.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.