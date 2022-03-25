🏀 Providence’s season ends in a heartbreaking loss to Kansas

If you were getting tired of all the special basketball editions of Rhode Map, they’re over now.

Greetings from Chicago, where Providence gave everything they had in a tough matchup tonight.

Providence came all the way back from a disastrous first half to take a one-point lead with less than six minutes to play, but the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks overpowered the Friars down the stretch to advance to Elite Eight, 66-61.

The Friars outplayed Kansas for much of the second half, but the Jayhawks used a 10-2 run to take the lead for good, and then made enough free throws to survive.

Advertisement

Providence ends its season with a 27-6 record.

Stat of the game: Kansas had 11 blocked shots in the game, including at least three that will make Sports Center tonight.

Player of the game: Super senior Remy Martin led the Jayhawks with 23 points, far outshining likely lottery pick Ochai Agbaji. The Arizona State transfer also finished with seven rebounds and three assists.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Friars player of the game: Al Durham emerged as the heart and soul of the team late in the season, and tonight was no different. He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

🏀 🏀 🏀

After the game, Coach Ed Cooley gave a shoutout to Oprah Winfrey for inspiring him to not be afraid to be great.

Cooley called Oprah his hero, but said his Friars players are “my heroes for the job they did tonight.”

🏀 🏀 🏀

Coach Cooley’s coach was in the building

Before the game, TBS aired a beautiful segment with coach Cooley driving around Providence and admitting that he listens to the NCAA Tournament’s trademark song, “One Shining Moment,” every single day.

Although the Friars didn’t put up their best fight, there was one especially meaningful person in the crowd who made the trip from Providence to Chicago to cheer the team on.

Advertisement

Harold Metts was, until 2020, a longtime state senator in Providence, but more importantly, he was a legendary high school basketball coach at Central High School.

Metts won two state championships in the late 1980s thanks in large part to his best player, Cooley (who was also the prom king his senior year).

🏀 🏀 🏀

Hello, old friend

Dan McGowan/Globe Staff

Remember former Channel 12 sports reporter Ruthie Polinsky?

She’s now working for NBC Miami and she’s here in Chicago this weekend covering No. 10 Miami, which takes on No. 11 Iowa State for a chance to play in the Elite Eight.

Polinsky is pictured above (L) with her friend and Friars fan, Sarah McMahon.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.