As Russia attacks Ukraine, a pregnant woman seeks safety

I was pregnant and the time of delivery was fast approaching. I had a March 4th appointment for a cesarean section in Sumy, so we packed and headed to the hospital.

Yaroslava Korostyleva, 40, currently lives in war-torn Ukraine. This is the story of her harrowing journey from Sumy, a city in the northeast part of the Ukraine with a pre-war population of around 260,000, to Kremenchuk, an important industrial city in the center of the region with a pre-war population roughly the size of Worcester, Mass. Her story was related through her aunt Natalya Goncharova of Lincoln, R.I., on March 15.

Unfortunately the surgeon and his family had already left so there was no one there to help me. We returned home not knowing what to do. I was feeling desperate and hopeless and I started to panic. We called a doctor we knew and he agreed to come.

When he examined me, he concluded that I needed immediate hospitalization due to preeclampsia. We drove to another hospital and I was admitted immediately. My husband, Vasily, was allowed to stay with me.

We will never forget this night. We were in an area of street fighting and volley fire. All the nurses and doctors stayed put and no one left their posts. A day before our arrival, rockets had damaged the power station and the plumbing. There was no electricity! How could the doctors work under these conditions? How could I give birth?

In the morning the doctor told us to leave the city because they had a shortage of medical supplies and medicine. Surgery at this hospital would pose a great risk. We returned home but we couldn’t leave that day: cars carrying refugees were being heavily shelled, and many families had perished. Near the airport the Russians destroyed a car with a family and a newborn – the parents were killed.

Yaroslava Korostyleva's baby, Varvara, at one day old. Just hours after her birth, air raid alarms started sounding and the mothers and their newborns had to relocate to the basement of the hospital.

By March 7 the situation had not improved: there was a promise of a “green corridor” – a safe passage for refugees. But with no reliable information about safe routes we were afraid to leave. Finally, my husband decided that our only option was to take the risk to leave and seek medical help rather than to stay in a place where it was not possible for me to give birth safely.

Vasily worked in the agricultural sector and knew people in virtually every farming village and town. We decided to drive to Kremenchug, Poltava region, my birthplace.

Vasily called ahead to everyone on our route and laid out an itinerary. We were on our way. As we traveled, he called his people for updated information: Which roads are passable? Where are the Russian troops? How to avoid the shelling?

Village after village, town after town, we passed destroyed enemy machinery driving on the roads maimed by heavy Russian tanks and rockets.

Slowly we made our way towards Mirgorod, the famous town described by (Ukrainian writer) Gogol in the novel by the same name. Because we were taking the “safe route” around the most dangerous zones we eventually drove 400 miles instead of the 200 miles it would normally take to reach Mirgorod.

One of our contacts could not be reached but we had to press on without knowing if it would be safe. We knew we could not go back and decided it was worth the risk either to get to safety or to die together.

Finally we arrived safely in Mirgorod. We passed a Ukrainian roadblock without any issues but as we started driving a soldier ran up to our car (which had a huge sign “pregnant women on board”) and knocked on the window. I was scared but I rolled it down. A roadblock soldier gave me two apples and said: “Here you go! Have some vitamins.” I was so grateful to the kindness and humanity of this young Ukrainian soldier.

We kept driving to Kremenchug where we had relatives who had arranged for us a place to stay. An appointment for cesarean surgery was scheduled for March 11 at the hospital in Kremenchug.

Little Varvara was born shortly after that with no complications. Soon after, air raid alarms started sounding in the hospital and all the women had to relocate to the basement. It was there in the basement that the first photo was taken of me holding my newborn child. Now I am happy and busy with my new bundle of joy!

Victoria Richter is a senior lecturer in Slavic Studies at Brown University. Maurice Methot is an assistant professor of visual and media arts at Emerson College.