Should Massachusetts ban protests within 100 yards of an elected officials’ home?

Americans are divided about how our country should move forward after almost two years of enduring a pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has fostered activism and demonstrations among our citizens, underscoring deep disagreements about what they believe is right or wrong.

During this pandemic, many important decisions that impacted our citizens have been made by the Commonwealth’s federal, state, and municipal elected officials. These decisions did not come easily but were reached after careful consideration of how they would impact individuals and businesses. Whether we agree or disagree with the results, each decision was made thoughtfully and in good conscience, for the safety and well-being of the Commonwealth’s residents.

Massachusetts citizens have a right to gather, protest, and express their personal views, as both our federal and state constitutions allow. This is one of the greatest freedoms we have and I fully respect that.

I believe, however, that there is a place and time for protests and demonstrations. Citizens should not be allowed to camp outside your front door just because you are an elected official.

Demonstrations that invade an individual’s personal and private space are not only intimidating and disruptive to elected officials, but also to their family and neighbors. Why should they have to endure the wrath of people who are unhappy about a decision an elected official has made?

Former House Speaker Robert Deleo and Governor Charlie Baker have both had protestors outside their homes, and now Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu has to endure daily demonstrations at dawn in her neighborhood.

Going into politics is usually a family decision. By allowing these invasive residential protests to continue unchecked, we may lose the interest of many quality individuals who might otherwise consider serving in public office.

To accommodate both the right to demonstrate and the right to privacy, I filed a bill that restricts protests or demonstrations to a minimum of 100 yards from the elected official’s residence.

This bill is completely neutral and does not take any sides. It simply ensures the sanctity and protection of any person who holds elective office. This bill also gives assurance to neighbors that just because they live next to an elected official, their ability to live peacefully will not be disturbed.

NO

Evan Greer

Director of Fight for the Future, a Massachusetts-based digital rights advocacy group

Evan Greer Kayana Szymczak

Last year, after protests for racial justice swept the nation, conservative lawmakers in dozens of states unleashed a wave of legislation designed to make it harder to protest. These even included measures effectively allowing motorists to run over protesters if they are blocking a street. They all have the same effect: giving the police more power to chill free expression and to suppress protests they don’t like.

Now, these types of constitutionally questionable restrictions are being proposed right here in Massachusetts. A recently introduced bill threatens people with fines and jail time for protesting within 100 yards of an elected official’s house. Boston’s new progressive mayor, Michelle Wu —who has been the target of anti-vaccine protests — has also proposed an ordinance subjecting people to fines for protesting outside a particular residence between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Such restrictions sound reasonable on their face — no one wants to deal with noisy protesters before they’ve had their morning coffee. But giving the government more power to restrict peaceful assembly is not just legally questionable, it’s wrong and dangerous.

Like it or not, the most effective protests are often the most disruptive ones. From the no-nonsense picket lines of the early labor movement that helped bring us the weekend and child labor protections to the marches and sit-ins of the civil rights movement, social justice advocates have employed a wide range of tactics to make their voices heard. And there’s a long tradition of protests outside the homes of elected officials, and other powerful figures.

Allowing government to restrict speech also disproportionately harms the most marginalized: people from communities that are already overpoliced, people who can’t afford to pay fines.

There are already noise ordinances in place, as well as laws against disorderly conduct, stalking, and harassment. If there’s a problem, it’s because those laws are not being enforced equitably and transparently.

I agree with the climate protesters who chained themselves to a boat outside Governor Charlie Baker’s house. I disagree with the protesters who have been banging cowbells outside Mayor Wu’s house at the crack of dawn. But I will fight to oppose legislative attempts to restrict the right of protesters to make their voices heard, whether I agree with what they’re saying or not.

