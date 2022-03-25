A teenager describes her escape from Ukraine: ‘Everyone was waking up to the sound of rockets’

I was so afraid that the war would start in my city of Mykolaiv that I sent my telephone number and my address to all of my friends abroad so that if anything should happen and they see in the news that my house has been bombed they would know that I died and am no longer able to answer their messages. I don’t think it’s OK for a young person to have these thoughts and even if I were old, no person deserves to think that they might soon die. Most upsetting is to die because of actions of a person drunk with power, or even worse, who is simply demented.

Polina Kondratiev, a 16-year-old Ukrainian girl, was able to make the journey from the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv to the safe haven of Germany. Her aunt Brittney Kondratiev, a resident of Providence, shares Polina’s story, as told to her on March 13.

The stories of personal loss and hardship amidst the rubble of war in the Ukraine are told in many ways, and come to us from personal friends, former students, colleagues, and acquaintances who all have a direct connection with Ukranians right now at the epicenter of this senseless spiral of violence.

One day before the war started there were Russian “activities” in Donbas. I was very scared and I thought that we would be next. At 5:30 in the morning my friend called me. She was very worried. I feel so sorry for her family: they have three small children, and the youngest is only 1 year old. They didn’t even have a car to leave the city. How was her mother feeling? Where would they go? What would they do next? Even if they were able to leave, what then?

After we hung up, I opened Telegram, a chat application we used in school. Friends living in hot spots were in a state of shock. Everyone was waking up to the sound of rockets. They were scanning maps to find bomb shelters. The day before the war began there was an article about what to do in case of war and how to pack an emergency suitcase. This was insane. Yesterday we were school children asking for a bathroom pass at school. Today, we are doing what we can to survive the bombs and rockets of war. I shiver when I hear an airplane flying overhead. One of my classmates completely fell apart at the sound of a falling mop because she thought that the bombing was starting again. Every screeching of the door brings terror to us. I cannot imagine, when all of this finally ends, how much therapy we will all need.

And what about the older people? My great grandmother is 98. She can’t even go to the bomb shelter. Can you imagine how terrified you would feel if you were so helpless you could not even run for shelter?

Regarding food: Before we were finally able to leave, half of the shelves in the stores were empty. People wandered in the store like zombies, traumatized by the desolation. Prices had skyrocketed but it made no difference since there was nothing to buy anyway.

When warning sirens announced a bombing raid or missile attack, everyone was running to shelters or basements to hide. This we were trying to avoid out of fear of marauders who, in some cases, would enter the bomb shelters threatening to kill people unless they handed over whatever valuables they had.

I was terrified by the sound of the explosions! I hid in the bathroom with my cat and put my headphones on to muffle the sound. My cat was afraid too, so I shared my headphones with my cat – one side over her ear and the other over mine. We listened to music together to drown out the sounds of nearby explosions.

Two weeks after the war started my family loaded the car and set off towards Odessa. It was very dangerous but we understood that it was the only way to safety. Eventually we drove to the border of Moldova where we had to say goodbye to our father: men under age 60 could not leave Ukraine because of the draft. We cried — a lot. Then we crossed the border on foot and took a free bus to the Romanian border. When the bus stopped we were told we would have to make the rest of the way on foot – but it was so far people started to look for rides. At last we were finally able to get a ride from a very kind person the rest of the way to Bucharest. In Bucharest they put us in a clinic where other refugees were staying. In Romania people were very nice and hospitable to us. After three days at the clinic we boarded a bus to Munich, and 32 hours later we were in Germany where we are now staying with friends.

Victoria Richter is a senior lecturer in Slavic Studies at Brown University. Maurice Methot is an assistant professor of visual and media arts at Emerson College.