A wild deer breaks into a hemp boutique

This happened back in December, but the story is so wild that it’s still worth telling months later. On Dec. 15, police were called to Hempire, a hemp boutique on Main Street in Amesbury , after a deer crashed through a window and ran through the store. Security camera footage from Hempire shows the deer left the store by jumping through the glass front door. Gina Faro, the store’s general manager, said thankfully no one was injured. “It was quite an incident,” Faro said in a telephone interview. “There was no damage to anything besides the window and the front door. Nobody was in the store at the time it happened.” According to the police report, Sergeant Charles Sciacca and Officer Nathan Basque “skillfully tracked and cornered the deer in the downtown area,” the police report said. “They were able to escort it into a wooded area away from the downtown business district.” The next day, the store posted video of the break-in on Instagram . “So many people asked for CBD this year, Santa sent his reindeer to Hempire!” the Instagram post stated. “In all seriousness, we are beyond grateful for the outpouring support from the #AmesburyCommunity ! We are happy to say our store, staff & our unexpected guest are all safe ... Our little deer friend made her way back to the wooded part of town with no injuries! Thank you so much to everyone who came to check in! We appreciate you all!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

ODD TIME TO EXERCISE

At 11:47 p.m. Feb. 24, Holliston police received a call from someone who was driving down Washington Street and saw a young man in a gray sweatshirt walking backward on the side of the road and was concerned for the man’s safety. The responding officer checked and spoke with the fellow, who stated he was “working out.” Police advised him to stay out of the road.

MYSTERIOUS MESSAGE

At 11:57 p.m. March 11, Hingham police received a call from a resident of Highview Drive who found a soup can on her front steps that contained an unknown liquid. According to the log entry, the words “to whom is may concern” were written on the side of the can, which only added to the mystery. The caller was concerned about the item and didn’t see the person who put it there. Police determined that it appeared to be some kind of prank and promised to do extra patrols of the neighborhood.

BAD TIPPER

At 1:42 p.m. Feb. 17, a woman came into Winthrop police headquarters to report that she was left a $100 gratuity at her waitressing job and the bill turned out to be counterfeit. Police took a report of the incident.

WATCH YOUR GAS TANK

As gas prices continue to soar, police in Melrose are telling residents to keep an eye out for thieves stealing fuel from cars. They said they hadn’t received any reports of that happening locally (at least not yet), but there has been an increase of gasoline thefts elsewhere across the country. “Thieves may siphon gas, or damage the tank and leave the owner with a large repair bill,” Melrose police said in a statement on the department’s website. Police are reminding people of the following: Lock your car doors (which, in turn, keeps the fuel door locked); consider installing a locking gas cap; don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended; and park in a garage or driveway, if possible. When you’re away from home, park in well-lit areas that have a lot of foot traffic and don’t park in public lots for extended periods of time, especially if the lot is unattended. If you come back to your car and you smell gas, or if you see a puddle near your gas tank or scratch marks near the fuel tank door, you may have been a victim. It’s also a bad sign if your car doesn’t start, your gauge shows low fuel, or the “check engine” light is on. Melrose police are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

