Woman rescued from pond in Hopedale

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 25, 2022, 38 minutes ago

A woman was rescued from a pond in Hopedale Friday night after her car went into the water, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a car in Spindleville Pond, officials said in a Facebook post. A photo showed the woman sitting on the roof of her car in the pond before being rescued.

The woman was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

