Woman rescued from pond in Hopedale

A woman was rescued from a pond in Hopedale Friday night after her car went into the water, officials said.
Firefighters responded to a report of a car in Spindleville Pond, officials said in a Facebook post. A photo showed the woman sitting on the roof of her car in the pond before being rescued.
The woman was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
A-2, Engine 4, Car 1, Car 2, Special Hazards and the Rescue Boat on scene of a vehicle in the water at Spindleville...Posted by Hopedale Fire Department on Friday, March 25, 2022
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.