Worcester man charged with 2 counts of armed robbery while masked

An 18-year-old man is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked for allegedly attempting to rob people in Worcester earlier this month, police said in a statement.

Jaiden Rodriguez, 18, of Oread Street in Worcester, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the detective bureau in which “detectives developed probable cause” for his arrest, police said.

On March 6, police responded to two reports armed robberies of people in the Pleasant Street area, where a man in a mask allegedly “pointed a firearm at them and demanded money,” police said.