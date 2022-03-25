Biden said he would be ‘very fortunate’ if there was a Trump rematch. Here are three reasons that’s wishful thinking

Biden said he thought it was a fair question. After a long answer he delivered this line, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me.”

But then a German reporter asked Biden whether any agreements were really durable given that former president Donald Trump could run again in just two years and undo all these alliances and sanctions if he were to win.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels this week, President Biden was asked about a range of additional actions that America and its European allies might take against Russia in the hope of stopping their invasion in Ukraine.

There is a certain political logic behind the statement. First of all, Biden did defeat Trump. Further, Trump is a well-known, disliked brand. There isn’t a lot Trump could do in the next two years to change voters minds about him. All other Republicans who could potentially run are decidedly less known, an thus, voters could be more open minded about them.

All that said, here are three reasons why Biden’s statement about a rematch with Trump could be wishful thinking.

Presidential elections these days are very close and a rematch is hardly an easy win

Since 2000, with only one exception (2008), American presidential elections have been extremely close affairs and there is no reason to believe that it will be any different in 2024.

A recent think tank paper made the point in a broader historical context.

“Of the 17 presidential elections between 1920 and 1984, 10 were settled by margins of 10 percentage points or more in the popular vote,” authors William Galston and Elaine Kamarck wrote for the Progressive Policy Institute. “But in the nine elections between 1988 and 2020, no candidate has come close to a 10-point victory margin, and five of the past six have been settled by margins of less than 5 percentage points.”

While Biden’s other potential Republican opponents will likely keep the contest close, they are also untested. But all of that is in theory. Here is the reality: a Wall Street Journal national poll out last week found a Trump-Biden matchup for 2024 is currently tied at 45 percent each. That is before Trump has spent a dime and after Biden saw his approval ratings notch up a bit in recent weeks.

Presidential elections these days are all about the base. Trump is better at that right now

Elections since 2004 have been about the base. A strategy of getting social conservatives to the polls helped George W. Bush win re-election. It was the same strategy that both Barack Obama and Mitt Romney employed in 2012 and was seen later in 2016 – at least for Trump.

Biden has never been a candidate of the Democratic base. But he held the base in 2020 not because they liked him, but because they really didn’t like Trump and Biden promised to be the most progressive president ever.

If Trump runs, one can assume that the base will still come out to vote against him, but maybe not all of them. After all, progressive voters are disappointed that Biden hasn’t done enough, in their mind, on climate change, immigration, police reform, gun reform and protecting abortion rights. Indeed, while other people are to blame for that (ever heard of Joe Manchin?) the fact is that Biden will ask these same voters to trust him to do what he promised to do earlier.

Re-elections are also about the incumbent

The 2020 election was incredibly tight between Biden and Trump. It was certainly much tighter than many Democrats thought it would be in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Analysis of the campaign suggested that Trump lost mainly for one reason: his handling of the pandemic. Indeed, before the coronavirus shut everything down, Trump had a great economy and a polls suggested he would win reelection.

If the election were held in February 2020, before the pandemic changed everything, Trump may have won. Reelection campaigns are a referendum on the incumbent, which looking ahead to 2024, may put Biden at a disadvantage. And pollsters say that if there are any undecided voters going to the polls, they tend to favor the challenger.

If Biden barely got across the finish line against Trump as the challenger, then it may not be “very fortunate” if, in the rematch, Trump is the challenger.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.