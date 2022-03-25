As Poland takes center stage in crisis, an awkward alliance warms up

“I want to thank everyone for — and I think it’s been a surprise — that we’ve all stayed together, across the board,” Biden said, praising Western democracies’ unity around sanctions against Russia, while Duda said he was “very happy” to have Biden there.

But on Friday, as the two sat side by side at folding tables about an hour from Poland’s border with Ukraine, they heaped compliments on each other and insisted their wives sent their best, too.

WASHINGTON — It wasn’t so long ago that Andrjez Duda, the right-wing president of Poland and a Donald Trump admirer, spent weeks not quite acknowledging President Biden had legitimately won the 2020 election, nor that Biden, from a debate stage, listed Poland by name as he warned about creeping totalitarianism around the globe.

As Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine grinds into its second month, the two presidents who are in many ways ideological opposites now need each other more than ever. Poland, which has taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees and is a key transit route for the weapons flowing into the country, has become crucial to the United States and its allies in their bid to contain Putin. The urgency of the crisis on its border appears to be swiftly changing aspects of Poland’s strained relationship with the rest of the West.

“When your neighbor’s house is on fire all of a sudden, that completely changes the lens that you look at these things through,” said Stephen Mull, who served as the US ambassador to Poland from 2012 to 2015.

Biden flew Friday to Poland — the only other country on his itinerary after multilateral meetings in Brussels earlier this week — to meet with American troops, humanitarian organizations, and Duda.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Poland a “front-line and very vulnerable ally,” earlier this week, noting it had taken “the brunt of the humanitarian impact” of the war, all while nervously eyeing Russia’s deployments to neighboring Belarus.

“Of all of our allies that we’re working with to respond to the Russian aggression, Poland is by far the most important one,” Mull said.

Biden and Duda’s growing closeness also highlights a broader shift in the relationship between Poland and liberal Western democracies with which it has recently been at odds, one that perhaps only Putin could have changed so quickly. Duda, as well as the leaders of the hard-right Law and Justice Party that supports him, has made global headlines for purging judges and cracking down on press freedom. He soaked his 2020 reelection campaign in antigay rhetoric and has clashed so intensely with other European Union member states that the economic bloc withheld billions of dollars in aid; they could also cut off the country’s voting rights.

But now, a country that refused to accept what the EU considered to be a fair share of asylum seekers during the Syrian refugee crisis has thrown open its doors to Ukrainians, while the leader of the Law and Justice Party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, joined a daring train ride with other European leaders to Kiev last week.

And Duda is eager to share the stage with Biden as they confront a country that he deeply distrusts.

“It is Mr. Putin that actually helped the Polish government return to … the democratic structures, the traditional alliances, the general understanding that Poland’s strategic place is within the transatlantic security system,” said Marek Świerczyński, head of the security and international affairs desk at a Warsaw-based analysis firm called Polityka Insight.

Poland’s warmth toward the Biden administration and its European allies does not erase its democratic shortcomings at home. But it does show how Putin’s invasion is drawing Western powers together instead of dividing them.

“This war is actually bringing Poland more into alignment with its NATO allies than it has been for a while,” said Mary Elise Sarotte, a professor of international studies at Johns Hopkins University who has written a history of NATO called “Not One Inch.” “If there is anything good coming out of this horrific war, it’s that it’s increasing Western cohesion.”

For Biden, the trip is a chance to bring a far-right leader back into the fold while smoothing the road ahead for an alliance that still has the potential to encounter bumps. NATO — and Biden himself — is treading carefully as it seeks ways to help the Ukrainians without triggering a wider war, and there are already signs that Polish and American officials have different thresholds for risk.

A public offer by Poland to provide more than two dozen Soviet-era combat planes to an American airbase earlier in March blindsided Washington and was quickly rejected by American defense officials who saw it as too escalatory. A sudden proposal by Kaczyński for NATO to send peacekeepers into Ukraine was similarly dismissed.

“I think that there is a bit of concern in the Biden administration that Poland is going to go too far,” said Michael Kimmage, a historian of the Cold War and a former State Department official who focused on Russia and Ukraine.

While American officials emphasize the deep sense of unity between the two countries, the trip might help reduce the likelihood of surprises and miscommunications between them in the future.

“I think President Biden will want to make sure — because there’s so little margin for error in this — that we’re actually stitched up together and communicating well,” Mull said.

Poland’s importance in the crisis is part pure geography, because it borders Ukraine, Belarus, and a highly militarized Russian oblast, or region, called Kaliningrad.

But it also comes from history. Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II, and pushed back against Soviet rule from behind the Iron Curtain long before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“This sort of battle between Poland and Russia, between Warsaw and Moscow goes back over hundreds of years,” Kimmage said.

The country joined NATO in 1999, the same year Putin, who sees the alliance as an existential threat, rose to power.

“If this is a conflict that Ukraine loses, that pushes the Russian military very close to Poland,” Kimmage said. “There’s no sense of emotional removal or distance from the crisis ... it’s a very, very strong sense of connection that Poles feel when they look at what’s going on in Ukraine.”

Poland has for years sought as much protection as possible from the United States, said Świerczyński, the Polish analyst, adding that many Poles would like to see an American military base permanently established there. The country looked askance at former president Barack Obama’s efforts to “reset” relations with Russia, and looked to the United States for support after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

“This fear and worry that this was going to quickly spin out of control and affect Polish security was really palpable,” said Mull, who was the ambassador at the time. The United States sent F-16s, troops, and Patriot missile batteries to Poland to shore up NATO’s eastern flank, he said.

Duda came to power in 2015. When Trump was elected the following year, the two immediately took a liking to each other, despite Trump’s general disdain for NATO. At a news conference in 2018, Duda thanked Trump for fighting “fake news,” while Trump praised Duda’s government as it clashed with the rest of the EU over its meddling with the independence of its judicial system, cracked down on the press, and even targeted an American-owned broadcasting network. To Duda, Biden’s election was hardly a welcome development.

“It’s not really a secret that relations between the US and Poland haven’t been that great since the beginning of the Biden administration,” Mull said. “The Biden administration had well-justified concerns on a number of core democracy issues.”

But as Russia began building up troops on its border with Ukraine, Duda’s posture changed. He appeared to seek out Biden at a NATO summit last June and vetoed legislation in Poland that would have forced the Americans to sell at least some of their share in the broadcasting network.

And for its part, there is no indication the Biden administration plans to raise those democracy issues this weekend.

“It’s very important that whatever the political differences may be and there are always those … that the United States and Poland maintain the strong relations they need to maintain,” said Lee Feinstein, who was US ambassador to Poland from 2009 to 2012. “If there’s fracturing, if there are tensions, then that’s something that ... Putin will try to exploit.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.