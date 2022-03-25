Six journalists named winners of Yankee Quill Award

The inductees were selected in 2021, but the ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

The awards will be presented during the annual New England Newspaper and Press Association convention in Boston on April 29, according to the Academy of New England Journalists, which sponsors the awards.

Five modern-day journalists and one historic figure in the field have been named the recipients of this year’s Yankee Quill Awards, New England’s highest journalistic honor.

This year's honorees are Paul Bass, Tom Condon, Melvin B. Miller, Marianne Stanton, Terrence L. Williams, and William Monroe Trotter.

Bass is the founder, publisher, and editor of the New Haven Independent in Connecticut, one of the country’s leading nonprofit digital news organizations.

Condon for more than 45 years served as a bureau chief, columnist, editorial writer, and investigative reporter at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut.

Miller is the founder, publisher, and editor of the Bay State Banner, a weekly newspaper advocating for the interests of the Boston area's African American community.

Marianne Stanton has spent more than 40 years at the weekly Inquirer and Mirror on Nantucket in Massachusetts, rising from reporter, to editor to publisher.

Williams, the president The Keene Sentinel in New Hampshire, has had a 40-year career in publishing.

Trotter, who lived from 1872 until 1934, was a civil rights activist who founded the Boston Guardian newspaper and was the first Black Harvard University graduate who was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

The Yankee Quill, which dates to 1959, is not based on any single achievement, but for broad achievement over the course of a career.