Price gouging is rare. But about that $70 COVID test...

But to what extent is corporate price gouging actually jacking up prices compared with simple inflation? It’s hard to actually tell with any precision, but suffice it to say that Democrats are almost certainly exaggerating their claims. Last week, for example, Biden accused Big Oil of price gouging because gas prices remained high even as crude oil prices dropped to what they were before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — which resulted in an oil supply shock because of the sanctions imposed on Russia. But experts agree that it’s unlikely that gas prices are staying high because of unethical price gouging but rather are experiencing the usual lag that follows a drop in the cost of crude oil.

By a lot of measures, Democrats have a lot to boast about when it comes to the economy: Job creation is at an all-time high , unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic lows , and wages are creeping up . But in spite of all these hopeful trends, polling data suggest that Americans still don’t seem to be feeling all that great about the overall economy. And one major reason for that is inflation and the rising costs of living, which has President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats going after a new boogeyman: price gouging.

That doesn’t mean that companies never raise prices to unreasonable and unfair levels, or that they haven’t done so recently. To the contrary, reports of price gouging have surged during several phases of the pandemic, with consumers seeing sudden price hikes for much-needed goods like personal protective equipment and at-home COVID-19 tests. For example, one standard test kit, which usually sells for $14 to $25, was found to be selling for up to $70, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. That’s why Congress should still pay close attention to the problem and strengthen the tools regulators have to find and address instances of price gouging.

So far, Congress seems to be taking the matter seriously. Last month, for example, the Senate’s panel on consumer protection held a hearing that highlighted ongoing scams and examples of price gouging. And Democrats are now pushing to have oil executives testify on fuel prices early next month. But while Congress expanded the Federal Trade Commission’s power to crack down on some unethical business practices, like deceptive marketing, regarding COVID-related treatments, they have yet to deliver on giving regulators the ability to curb or otherwise address price gouging, despite the problem persisting throughout the pandemic.

While most states have varying laws prohibiting price gouging — Attorney General Maura Healey, for example, expanded Massachusetts’ price gouging regulations, which before the pandemic focused primarily on gasoline — the federal government does not explicitly ban it. That’s not necessarily an oversight. Laws that discourage price gouging could sometimes lead to unintended consequences, like actual price increases. When Congress previously implemented a windfall tax, for example, domestic oil production decreased.

Still, the federal government is not doing what it can to protect consumers from price gouging. And that’s in part because last year, the Supreme Court stripped the FTC of its decades-long ability to give consumers money back from the companies that took advantage of them. One simple step that Congress should swiftly take is to restore that power to the FTC by explicitly ingraining it in the law. “The biggest reform we need is the ability to return money to consumers . . . who have been scammed,” Samuel Levine, the director of the FTC’s consumer protection bureau, said at a congressional hearing last month. “The best way to stop fraud and give money back to consumers is restoring the authority we had.”

Democrats are on the offensive when it comes to this issue, accusing big companies of abusing the moment to squeeze consumers. And while some Democratic senators are going for big and flashy policy proposals like windfall taxes, consumers would be better served by small steps to strengthen regulators’ enforcement tools. After all, those would not only have a much more immediate impact than taxes that may or may not actually work in the long run, but they’d also be a more appropriate response to the actual scale of the problem.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.