A hearing, and a grilling, for Biden’s Supreme Court pick

There is quite a difference, in my mind, between keeping “the heat on” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and trying to denigrate and disparage a Supreme Court nominee with inane and vicious innuendos and attacks ( “Despite GOP attacks, Jackson appears to have the votes,” Page A6, March 24). The character assassination by Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Lindsey Graham is a blemish on the GOP and our society. Such insults should be an embarrassment to the party. Have they no longer any shred of moral fiber?

Marshfield





Booker’s words rise above shameful attacks on Judge Jackson

This country “will be better because of you,” Senator Cory Booker said to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her nomination hearing. The New Jersey Democrat blessed this nation with a bracing and dispositive upbraiding of the rebarbative and shameful performance of Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, and Marsha Blackburn, all of whom, channeling Joseph McCarthy, revealed themselves to be discredits to their race: the human race

Advertisement

Ken Feldman

Little Compton, R.I.





How soon we forget the 2018 Kavanaugh hearings

As contentious as the Senate hearings have been to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be our next Supreme Court justice, at least the questioning didn’t dissolve into how much beer she consumed as a law school student while attending a Red Sox game.

Paul L. Newman

Merion Station, Pa.