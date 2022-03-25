Too soon to relax our defenses against COVID

With Omicron BA.2 rapidly spreading around the world, we could soon feel its impact here. The longer we delay vaccinating the world, the faster new variants will develop. This pandemic, killing more than 1,000 people a day in the United States, is far from over. Soon there will be more than 1 million deaths in this country, while more than 6 million have died worldwide (and according to an article in Nature, the actual number could be twice that).

Renée Graham’s column “No, COVID isn’t over” is spot-on (Ideas, March 20). The recent failure of Congress to allocate funding for COVID-19 in the omnibus bill means that the United States will soon face limits for coverage of vaccines, drugs, and testing. Meanwhile, in low-income countries, only about 15 percent of people have even received a single vaccine dose, let alone had ready access to testing and therapeutics.

Congress needs to allocate a minimum of $5 billion for an emergency global COVID response immediately. Although this is a grossly inadequate amount, we must do whatever we can to get vaccines into arms everywhere. Failure to do so means that COVID will continue to traverse the world, mutating along the way, and never ending. COVID will remain a pandemic despite our incredible scientific advances.

Dr. Leslye Heilig

Great Barrington

The writer is a member of the policy team of Right to Health Action, a nationwide grass-roots movement to stop COVID-19 and prevent future pandemics.





Renée Graham’s column “No, COVID isn’t over” dispenses more good common sense than our political leaders at large, who struggle to placate public opinion and the pressure of the business community; much of the populace, who put wishful thinking ahead of sound thinking; those who control schools, who bow to fanciful psychology and the self-interest of working parents; much of the media, including the misguided editorial board of the Globe; and the far-right wing, who have inexplicably made an adverse political issue of the measures needed to ensure the preservation of lives.

Graham’s overarching theme, and ours, is the premature relaxation of those measures in the face of potential sickness and death.

Dr. Harvey E. Finkel

Dr. Abby J. Greenberg

Brookline