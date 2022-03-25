The (un)certainty of time

Ask a certain type of person this question, and she will look at her watch and say, “It’s 11:18.” Another type of person will do the same and say, “It’s early.”

To me, time is fixed and absolute; it is either 11:18 or it is not. I have trouble with people who see time as squishy and relative, because such people tend to be chronically late. And lateness is something I cannot abide.

I resent when people keep me waiting. They are telegraphing that their time is more important than my time — or that of the rest of the class, or the team, or the family. They are disorganized or lazy or addicted to the adrenaline rush of cutting it close. I am the responsible one, the one always early, the one holding the table until the laggards arrive.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

I suppose it’s in my nature to be a stickler for time (and its close cousin, the deadline). But I also come to it through nurture: My father was a notorious time tyrant, bellowing to my mother the exact countdown of minutes before they’d have to leave for an appointment; no estimated time of departure for him. He was a photographer of the pre-digital era, and took great pride in being able to time a darkroom exposure to the second without the use of a clock.

Advertisement

Ages before our computers automatically corrected for time changes, my family missed the arrival of Daylight Saving Time and I was an hour late for school. I marched into class, loudly explaining my tardiness and blaming my parents for this unforgivable breach. My mortification was complete.

I know that being on time is, in many ways, a luxury. People without access to reliable transportation, single moms and other caregivers, people struggling with poverty or other disadvantages have enough on their hands without suffering my disapproval. And I also understand that my compunction to be punctual is cultural; apparently no one in Morocco or Brazil considers it rude to be late for a meeting. (In Germany, meanwhile, punctuality is so engrained that citizens there report that being late is one of the top things they dream about.)

Advertisement

I have friends who couldn’t find Morocco on a map but still sashay into appointments late, believing that time is a mere social construct. I roll my eyes and sigh, but the truth is I am drawn to such people — to their insouciance, their flexibility, their freedom. Why can’t I be a little more like them, I moan to my rigid, exacting self (and why can’t they be a little more like me?)

Striving to be on time really is about the illusion of control. I cling to it as a bulwark against uncertainty or chaos. Life is so precarious and iffy — always, but especially in these turbulent days — that at least I can be sure of the clock. In fact, I think I fetishize punctuality because I so desperately want there to be something we can all agree on. We have slid so far from the facts, so far into fractured realities and confirmation biases and “speaking our truth,” that it’s easy to feel anxious and unmoored. Can’t we at least be tethered to the societal norm of time?

Advertisement

But here’s another truth: The only time we can be certain of is this moment right now, not the misremembered past, and surely not the hazy future. This moment — let’s call it 4:49 — with the bright sky and the fresh wind and the tiny red buds beginning to show on the maple tree outside my window, is all I’ve got for sure. And that’s enough. For now.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.