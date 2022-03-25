Urgent need to teach kids media literacy

At Media Literacy Now, we strongly agree that media literacy education is a key solution to misinformation (“There is no silver bullet against misinformation. But there are solutions,” Editorial, March 20). Media literacy education includes the opportunity for students to analyze social media posts as well as apps’ manipulative systems and business models and to work together with their peers and teachers to develop guidelines for safe, ethical, and responsible participation.

The need is urgent. Elementary school students are now carrying smartphones with access to all that the Internet offers. Fortunately, lawmakers in states across the country, including Massachusetts, are already working with Media Literacy Now and our network of advocates. Together we are elevating media literacy as a public policy priority so that students have access to this critical 21st-century life skill. Still, millions of K-12 students have no access to media literacy, including social media literacy, and we’ve seen the dangerous and deadly results.