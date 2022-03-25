Home of the Week: For under $900k, a Sharon two-bedroom with lake rights

Year built 2010

Square feet 1,987

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water Private/public

Taxes $11,491 (2022)

Moving to a new town in the late spring offers great weather for meeting the neighbors, and this home with deeded rights to Lake Massapoag has feathered ones. Recent area residents include Iceland and lesser black-backed gulls, according to Massachusetts Audubon.

The proximity to the lake is a big draw for this young yellow-and-white-sided home, which sits on a lot a tad larger than a half acre at the end of a long gravel driveway with a retaining wall. Shorefront access is via a deeded right of way in a neighboring lot, according to the listing broker, Richard Gorden of RE/Max Distinct Advantage.

Advertisement

The house is New England-weather ready, offering a farmer’s porch turned screen porch with floor-to-ceiling openings. The inner porch door opens into a foyer with a stairwell to the left. The oak flooring extends to the right into a dining room with a big candle-like chandelier, wide windows, and beadboard wainscoting.

The farmer's porch was turned into a screen porch for enjoyment in fairer weather. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

The view from the front porch, where the screens run from floor to ceiling. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

A hallway with a ceramic tile floor flows off the dining space past a half bath (with beige ceramic tile flooring, a white porcelain pedestal sink, and a window), a closet, and the laundry room.

The hallway ends but the ceramic tile continues into the eat-in kitchen. Four pairs of casement windows and a windowed door to a deck flood the space with natural light. Recessed fixtures stand at the ready when the sun sets. Farmhouse-style features include a vertical beadboard backsplash and cream-colored walls and cabinetry. The counters are granite, even on the island, which sports cabinetry in a natural wood tone, a beveled top, and seating for two. The appliances are stainless steel, and the room offers a walk-in pantry and a crystal chandelier over the dining area.

Advertisement

The cabinets, walls, and bead board backsplash are cream-colored in the kitchen. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

The stairwell at the front of the house is the ticket to the second floor, but the first stop is a great room with three skylights, several windows, a 18-foot-high ceiling, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, a pendant light with an elongated glass shade, built-in bookshelves, a gas fireplace with a white wood mantel, and oak hardwood flooring.

The great room has a high ceiling, oak flooring, three skylights, and several windows. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

The top floor houses primary and guest suites. The primary, or owner suite, is bright, with a 15-foot-high ceiling, sky-blue walls, a pair of sconces, three closets (the largest has double doors), and a glass slider to a deck.

A pocket door reveals an en-suite bath with ceramic tile flooring, a single white beadboard vanity, a shower insert with a glass door, white beadboard wainscoting, sky-blue walls, and a whirlpool tub nestled under a pair of casement windows.

The second suite is also a sunny spot. It features a bay window bump-out with a view of the lake, recessed lighting, mint green walls, gray carpet, and a closet with double doors. The en-suite bath offers a shower insert, ceramic tile flooring, beadboard wainscoting, and a single dark wood vanity with a porcelain sink.

There's a slider to a deck off the owner bedroom. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

The owner suite bath comes with an inset shower and a whirlpool tub. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

There's carpeting and a bay window bump-out in the guest suite. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

The guest bath offers a single vanity, bead board wainscoting, and an inset shower. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

The basement is unfinished, and the two-car garage is tucked under the great room.

As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the home.

The back deck is off the kitchen. Haven Media Services

The home sits on a half acre-plus lot. (Haven Media Services) Haven Media Services

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeHomes.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.