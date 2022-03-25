Aliyah Boston leads top-seeded South Carolina over North Carolina

The Tar Heels cut South Carolina’s 13-point fourth-quarter lead to 5 down the stretch. But each time, Boston got her team back on track with her 27th straight double-double. The All-American also scored her team’s final 13 points.

The Gamecocks (32-2) will take on either No. 3 seed Iowa State or 10th-seeded Creighton in the Greensboro Region for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston had 28 points and 22 rebounds, and top-seeded South Carolina moved on to the Elite Eight with a 69-61 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro. N.C.

Advertisement

Deja Kelly led North Carolina (25-7) with 23 points.

Carlie Littlefield made a 3-pointer from the right corner to draw North Carolina within 63-59, but Boston grabbed Zia Cooke’s missed shot — her 11th offensive board — got fouled and made both free throws.

Anya Poole’s layup made it 65-61 with 2:04 left for UNC. Boston made an inside bucket a minute later, then closed things out with two foul shots with 18.4 seconds left for the final margin.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

South Carolina was off to its fifth Elite Eight in the past eight NCAA Tournaments.

It has struggled with its shooting, finishing less than 36 percent in its past three games. But it looked like the Gamecocks had found their touch has they hit four of their first five attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers from Destanni Henderson for an 11-2 lead less than three minutes in.

North Carolina, which had won nine of its last 11 games, rallied by making 10 of 18 baskets in the opening quarter and led, 23-22. That’s when South Carolina called on its history-making defense to move in front.

The Gamecocks hadn’t yielded a field goal in the second quarter of their first two NCAA games and cranked things up to stop the Tar Heels.

Advertisement

North Carolina did break the field-goal streak with a bucket close to the basket by Alyssa Ustby with 2:18 left before the half, but didn’t get much else in the period. The Tar Heels were outscored, 17-8, and were only 1 of 9 from the field.

North Carolina tried to pack the middle to combat Boston and South Carolina’s large edge down low. Cooke and Henderson made the Tar Heels pay, scoring a combined 26 points and connecting on six 3-pointers for a 39-31 lead at the break.

The two went cold in the final two quarters, combining for go just 1 of 14 for 2 points.

Texas moves on to Elite Eight

Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 17 points, and Texas beat Ohio State, 66-63, in Spokane, Wash., to advance to the Elite Eight.

Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas (29-6), which will make its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight. The second-seeded Longhorns have won 14 straight games since their last loss on Feb. 6 — the second-longest active streak behind Stanford.

Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and Jacy Sheldon had 17 for sixth-seeded Ohio State (25-7), which has not advanced beyond the Sweet 16 since 1993.

Texas plays the winner of the Maryland-Stanford game in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Kentucky’s Dre’una Edwards enters NCAA transfer portal

Kentucky’s second-leading scorer Dre’una Edwards and teammates Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill will enter the NCAA transfer portal after helping the Wildcats complete a remarkable turnaround with their first women’s basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 40 years.

Advertisement

Team spokesman Evan Crane told The Associated Press on Friday via text that the program thanked the players and wished them well after being alerted of their plans to leave.

Edwards, a junior forward, was second on the team in scoring behind three-time All-American Rhyne Howard at 16.9 points per game and led Kentucky with 8.2 rebounds per contest despite being suspended four games this season. Her game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining capped the Wildcats’ rally from a 15-point deficit and stunned top-ranked South Carolina, 64-62, for their first conference tournament championship since 1982.

Kentucky’s 10th consecutive victory, after losing eight of nine, earned the Wildcats a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They fell, 69-62, to No. 11 seed Princeton in the first round Saturday in Bloomington, Ind..

Massengill, a graduate transfer, and sophomore Hunt each averaged 7.0 points and were fourth and third respectively in rebounding at 3.6 and 4.7 per game.