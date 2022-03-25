Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca is in the mix to buy Premier League soccer club Chelsea

Celtics co-owner and Bain Capital co-chairman Steve Pagliuca is one of four finalists to purchase Chelsea Football Club, according to an industry source.

The British government recently seized the famous English Premier League soccer team from owner Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who is being sanctioned for his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who purchased the club in 2003, has said that proceeds from the sale would be donated to Ukrainian war victims.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, Philadelphia 76ers co-owners David Blitzer and Josh Harris, and the Ricketts family that owns the Chicago Cubs are also finalists to purchase the team. The source said that the sale, which would need to be approved by the British government, would likely be completed within 45 days. The sale is being handled by the Raine Group, a US merchant bank.