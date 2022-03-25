Deshaun Watson maintains innocence in introductory news conference with Browns

Deshaun Watson maintained his innocence and strongly denied committing any sexual misconduct despite allegations made by 22 women against the Browns’ new starting quarterback. Wearing a dark pinstriped suit and orange tie at his introductory news conference Friday at Berea, Ohio, Watson showed little emotion while saying he’s done nothing illegal. “I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed a woman in my life,” Watson said. “That’s not how I was raised. I’ve never done these things people are alleging.” It was the first time Watson has answered direct questions about the allegations, which first surfaced in March 2021. Watson didn’t play last season for the Houston Texans as the cases mounted.

NFL overtime format to change?

The chairman of the NFL’s competition committee said there is “a lot of momentum” within the league for changing the sport’s overtime format. But Rich McKay, also the president of the Falcons, acknowledged that summoning the support necessary for an overtime modification to actually be enacted “is not easy to get.” NFL owners will consider two overtime-related proposals when they meet at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., beginning Sunday. One proposal, made by the Colts and Eagles, would guarantee each team at least one offensive possession in overtime. The other, made by the Titans, would require a team to get a 2-point conversion as well as a touchdown to win the game on the opening possession of overtime.