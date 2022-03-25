fb-pixel Skip to main content
NCAA men's tournament | Duke 78, Texas Tech 73

Duke survives, delivers Mike Krzyzewski his 100th NCAA win in West Region semifinal triumph over Texas Tech

From staff and wire reportsUpdated March 25, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Duke's Paolo Banchero celebrates after the Blue Devils defeated Texas Tech Red Raiders, 78-73, in the NCAA West Region semifinal to deliver retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski his 100th tournament win.Ezra Shaw/Getty

The legendary career of retiring Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was extended for 40 more minutes after the second-seeded Blue Devils survived a back-and-forth affair with the third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders to pull out a 78-73 victory in the NCAA West Region semifinal Thursday in San Francisco.

Paolo Banchero, a 6-foot-10-inch freshman forward from Seattle, Wash., scored a team-high 22 points on 7 for 12 shooting to lead the Blue Devils (31-6), who shot a red-hot 71 percent from the field in the second half, hitting all eight of their shots in the final seven minutes of the game.

“Our kids, I’m so happy for these guys, they’ve grown up the last 10-12 days,” Krzyzewski said in a televised interview. “That’s what so good as a coach. It’s just that grit and that determination they showed.”

In delivering Krzyzewski his 100th NCAA tournament victory of his career, the Blue Devils earned a berth in the Elite Eight in Saturday’s regional final against fourth-seeded Arkansas (28-8), which eliminated Gonzaga, the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, with a 74-68 victory.

Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders (27-10) with 21 points.


