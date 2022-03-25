UMass to hire Frank Martin as men’s basketball coach, per reports

UMass Amherst is hiring Frank Martin as its next men’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

Martin coached at South Carolina for the past 10 seasons before being fired earlier this month after a 18-13 season, with a 9-9 record in the SEC.

Martin replaces Matt McCall, with whom UMass decided to part ways at the end of the season after five years in Amherst. The Minutemen finished 15-17; McCall ended his tenure with a 61-82 overall record.