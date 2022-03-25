fb-pixel Skip to main content
spring training report

Friday’s Red Sox spring training report: Tanner Houck is erratic in second start

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 25, 2022, 53 seconds ago
Tanner Houck's line for Friday's game: 2⅓ innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Score: Braves 6, Red Sox 3

Record: 6-3

Breakdown: At North Point, Fla., Tanner Houck didn’t have command for his second start of the spring, lasting just 2⅓ innings when the Red Sox ideally wanted him to work through four frames. He walked five, missing arm-side with both his four-seam fastball and two-seamer.

Next: The Red Sox will play the Rays at JetBlue Park on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Michael Wacha will be the Sox starter. The game is on NESN+.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video