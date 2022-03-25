Josh Brown will be next to join a healthy competition among Bruins defensemen

Asked what he liked about the new pairing, Cassidy didn’t hesitate.

From physicality and size to skating and playmaking ability, Hampus Lindholm brings many of the qualities Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy likes in a defenseman. Cassidy was eager to see how it would come together for the first time Thursday against the Lightning, immediately plugging Lindholm into the top defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy .

“Everything,” he said. “They complement each other real well.”

With their versatility against different types of lines, their ability to create breakouts, and their ability to shoot the puck, the potential in that pairing was easy for Cassidy to project.

“It looks like they could be dynamic at both ends of the ice,” Cassidy said. “There’s a lot of different elements there’s a pair.”

The Bruins strengthened their blue line at the trade deadline by adding Lindholm and Josh Brown, who practiced for the first time Friday but likely won’t make his Bruins debut until next week as he gets acclimated to his new surroundings. In the process, the Bruins also created a late-season competition among a deep group for limited minutes.

To Cassidy, this is a good problem. And coming into a new situation with a team jockeying for postseason position, Brown saw it the same way.

“I think it is a good problem to have,” Brown said. “It’s not always going to be easy. You can’t just expect to be in the lineup night in, night out. So I think with healthy competition, we’ll bring out the best in each other.

“Obviously, we all want to be playing, but when it’s your time to be out, you just root for the other guys and then right back to practice to compete to get in there. I think it’ll definitely bring out the best in all of us.”

The Bruins are 13-2-1 over their past 16 games, and their win over the Lightning moved them into third place in the Atlantic Division. When they came in for practice Friday morning, Cassidy noticed a hungry team.

“There was lots of energy in the room,” he said. “Couple guys maybe didn’t get the minutes they wanted yesterday. A couple guys are not in the lineup, yet they’re out there all working as a group. That, to me, is satisfying that they’re in it together.”

Barring any injuries that may get him into the lineup sooner, Brown will have time to get adjusted to a new setting. This is his third team in four years since being drafted in the sixth round by the Panthers in 2013.

“We’re going to work him into sort of our team practice and get him up to speed on how we play,” Cassidy said. “So it’ll happen soon. I don’t think it’s a good message to just leave them there until someone’s hurt, a Band-Aid type of thing. Let’s get him involved, see what he can do.”

Brown likely will be battling for the spot on the right side of the third pairing that Connor Clifton is currently manning.

“He’s been in the league a long time,” Cassidy said of Brown. “He’ll understand that part of our competition. So that’s kind of the message to him.”

Brown was confident that his style of play — physical, edgy, willing to defend teammates — fits with the Bruins’ identity. For now, he’ll wait until his number is called.

“There’s obviously a bunch of great D here,” Brown said. “Just from what I’ve heard, there’s going to be a good competition. Obviously, I’d slide in more probably the bottom pair on the right side.

“I’ve just got to kind of keep grinding and wait until my number’s called. So just going to keep coming to practice every day and going hard.”

Bergeron awaits word

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will have to be cleared by medical staff Saturday morning before the Bruins know whether he’ll be available for the Islanders game. Bergeron, who has missed four games with an arm infection, expected to be cleared for Thursday but wasn’t. “This time, it looks like it’s more positive,” Cassidy said. “Obviously we’re hoping he will be.” … The Bruins are 2 for their last 20 on the power play ... Linus Ullmark will get the start in goal against the Islanders, who are 7-1-1 over their past nine games. The Islanders have won both meetings with the Bruins this season, outscoring them, 7-2.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.