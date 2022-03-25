fb-pixel Skip to main content
western michigan 2, northeastern 1

Northeastern men’s hockey bounced out of NCAA tournament in OT by Western Michigan

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated March 25, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi makes a save on a close shot by Western Michigan’s Josh Passolt in the first period.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

WORCESTER — After rallying to send the game into overtime, Northeastern was eliminated from the NCAA men’s hockey tournament when Western’s Michigan’s Luke Granger scored at 1:33 of the extra session Friday.

With their 2-1 victory, the Broncos advance to Sunday’s regional final at the DCU Center, where they will play the winner of UMass-Minnesota.

With time winding down in the third period, Milton’s Aidan McDonough kept Northeastern’s season alive with his goal at 16:40.

McDonough carried the puck down the right side of the ice and swooped in past a sprawled-out Western Michigan defender, going across the crease with a nifty toe drag and putting the puck on net. Brandon Bussi made the initial save, but McDonough put back the rebound for the score.

But the momentum was short-lived: Western Michigan scored about 1:30 into overtime.

