Northeastern men’s hockey bounced out of NCAA tournament in OT by Western Michigan

WORCESTER — After rallying to send the game into overtime, Northeastern was eliminated from the NCAA men’s hockey tournament when Western’s Michigan’s Luke Granger scored at 1:33 of the extra session Friday.

With their 2-1 victory, the Broncos advance to Sunday’s regional final at the DCU Center, where they will play the winner of UMass-Minnesota.

With time winding down in the third period, Milton’s Aidan McDonough kept Northeastern’s season alive with his goal at 16:40.