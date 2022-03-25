Patriots name Eliot Wolf director of scouting, Cam Williams college scouting director

With roster building in full swing, the Patriots unveiled new titles/promotions Friday for two staffers who play pivotal front office roles.
Eliot Wolf is now New England’s director of scouting, the first person to hold that title during the Bill Belichick era. Wolf previously served as a scouting consultant in his two years with the Patriots. Prior to that, he was an assistant general manager with the Browns (2018-19) and served in multiple roles during a 14-year stint with the Packers.
The son of former Green Bay GM and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, Eliot interviewed for some GM vacancies this offseason. He is involved in all aspects of scouting and acts as one of the club’s point men for contract negotiations.
Cam Williams has been promoted to college scouting director, the title previously held by Matt Groh, who was promoted to director of player personnel in February.
Williams, who was previously a national scout, is the son of former Patriot Brent Williams, and grew up in Easton. Williams graduated from Catholic Memorial and played linebacker at Ohio State, winning a national championship in 2014.
He originally joined the Patriots in 2016 as a scouting assistant and rose through the organization quickly, also serving as an area scout.
The scouting department has been burning the midnight oil during this stretch of the offseason between the Scouting Combine, free agency, and pro days as it prepares for next month’s draft.
