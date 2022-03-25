Postcard from spring training: Lots of lessons on life to be learned when skipping school to watch the Red Sox

Part of being a grown-up is to protect the spirit of 12-year-olds. If we use your full name and picture, you’d probably get busted for skipping school. That’s why we went with this photo of the baseball bats presented to Red Sox scholars, who were rewarded with college sponsorships.

You’ve probably been searching the sports pages every day for the photo of yourself getting a player’s autograph at the Red Sox game. But in good conscience, I could not use it.

I’m hoping one day your name will appear on one of those bats. As for that subject you’re not doing well at, my advice is to study on the plane because you’ll be strapped in for several hours.

You were honest about how you were playing hooky and I was only kidding about seeking a reward to turn you in. Your willingness to forgive both the players and the owners who were not your friend during the 99-day lockout is admirable. Your suggestions to speed up the game by staying locked into the box and just swinging at a good pitch is a move in the right direction. You’ll probably remember this trip forever as opposed to any given algebra class in March.

It’s interesting that grown-ups always say, “He played hooky.” The key part is “play.” I’m glad you got to have fun. I’m sure your mom and dad are cool, too, for letting you come here. I even e-mailed Dr. Charles Steinberg to get you a doctor’s note but we just missed him. He left last week.

Good luck in school, finish strong!

Your pal, Stan

