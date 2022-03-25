Pride finds its winning stride in preliminary round of Isobel Cup playoffs against Beauts

The sixth-seeded Buffalo Beauts, brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins over the third-seeded Pride, imposed their high-paced, up-and-down style, outshooting Boston, 11-5, and ending the first period with six straight shots.

A regular season that ended with five straight overtime losses bled into a lethargic first period in the preliminary round of the Professional Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup on Friday afternoon.

For 20 days and one listless period, very little seemed to be going right for the Boston Pride.

But, suddenly, in the second period something clicked for the Pride, who exploded for three goals in a seven-minute span, opening the floodgates in a 6-0 victory at the AdventHealth Center in Wesley Chapel, Fla., just outside of Tampa.

“That’s the Boston Pride we’ve been waiting for since, probably, Sept. 28,” said coach Paul Mara, referencing the team’s first practice. “I think we had a few spurts here and there during the season, but that’s how we’ve been aiming to play all year.”

So what was said in the locker room that led to such a turnaround?

“I don’t think you guys can hear what I said between periods,” Mara laughed.

Boston, the defending Isobel Cup champions, advances to Sunday’s semifinals against the second-seeded Toronto Six (4:30 p.m., ESPN+). The Pride, who reached the 2020 championship game against Minnesota before it was canceled due to COVID-19, have now won four straight playoff games dating back to a 2019 semifinal loss to Buffalo.

“I think our team is built on veteran leadership,” Mara said. “I think the players we have on our team have been here before. We’ve experienced everything this league can throw at us and we’ve handled everything with success. We know when we bear down and are focused that we’ll get the job done.”

On Friday, six Pride players scored and seven recorded at least one assist as they unleashed an onslaught of 32 shots over the final two periods. Katie Burt, the former Boston College goalie from Lynn who led the league in save percentage this season, finished with a 32-save shutout.

“That’s the way we know we can play,” said Winthrop’s Jillian Dempsey, who is aiming to become the first player in league history to capture three championships. “I think all the lines were firing. All the D pairs were making great, crisp passes and Burt played unbelievably back there. We were feeding off the energy from the bench and making the little plays on the ice and it, obviously, worked out great for us.”

Taylor Wenczkowski, a New Hampshire graduate, got things started at the 8:19 mark of the second period when she slipped a shot along the end line and through the legs of Buffalo goalie Carly Jackson (36 saves).

Six minutes later, on Boston’s second power play of the game, Kali Flanagan, a defenseman from Burlington, dished the puck to former Boston University defender Kaleigh Fratkin, who fired it right back to Flanagan, who one-timed her first career goal from the blue line.

“Being able to score my first goal at a time like that was really exciting,” Flanagan said. “Being able to celebrate with my teammates afterwards was even better.”

After finishing the regular season with the worst power play percentage (0.056 percent) in the league, finishing 2 for 5 on Friday was heartening.

“We were working on things all year and figured we’d make it work in the playoffs. That’s the only real reason we went [4]-71 this year or whatever it was,” Mara said jokingly, before turning serious: “We know the talent of our team and that our power play can be successful. You look at successful teams in the playoffs and regular season and their power play and penalty kill are doing well.”

Dempsey, the league’s all-time leading goal scorer, made it 3-0 just 32 seconds after Flanagan’s goal. Christina Putigna, Teresa Vanisova, and Mary Parker all found the net in the third period.

The Pride feature 18 players with playoff experience, including 16 who have won an Isobel Cup. Their comfort with the spotlight proved to be a deciding factor against a young Buffalo team with just seven players with playoff experience, and none remaining from its 2017 championship team.

“Our team went into this weekend being positive and having confidence in each other,” Flanagan said. “We were saying we’re going to win this game no matter what happens and we’ll come together as a team. I really think we did that today.”