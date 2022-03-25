fb-pixel Skip to main content
Trevor Story’s Red Sox contract was reportedly delayed because of his vaccination status

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated March 25, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Trevor Story's deal to join the Red Sox was delayed because of his vaccination status.Steve Helber/Associated Press

Trevor Story’s agreement to join the Red Sox was delayed over his vaccination status, according to ESPN.

The holdup — which lasted about 72 hours — was because the infielder was unvaccinated against COVID-19, reporter Jeff Passan said in a story published Thursday.

Story and the Sox eventually came to terms on a six-year, $140-million deal, and they introduced the new second baseman to the media on Wednesday, but there “were concerns” the deal could fall apart because of Story’s reluctance to get vaccinated.

The ESPN story said that on Tuesday, Story agreed to get vaccinated.

While Story has not publicly discussed his vaccination status, he told ESPN he will be “available for my teammates 162-plus. That’s the main part.”

That could be a nod to Canada’s decision to mandate professional athletes who must travel into the country to play must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Red Sox are scheduled to play 10 games against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Story isn’t the only Red Sox player to recently agree to get vaccinated against the virus amid an ongoing global pandemic. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts recently told reporters that he now has as well.

Still, other members of the team continue to refuse. Chris Sale, who acknowledged in 2021 that he hadn’t had his shots, told reporters in March that he remains unvaccinated.

