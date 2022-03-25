Trevor Story’s Red Sox contract was reportedly delayed because of his vaccination status

Trevor Story’s agreement to join the Red Sox was delayed over his vaccination status, according to ESPN.

The holdup — which lasted about 72 hours — was because the infielder was unvaccinated against COVID-19, reporter Jeff Passan said in a story published Thursday.

Story and the Sox eventually came to terms on a six-year, $140-million deal, and they introduced the new second baseman to the media on Wednesday, but there “were concerns” the deal could fall apart because of Story’s reluctance to get vaccinated.