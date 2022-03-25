UMass men’s hockey knocked out by Minnesota in OT of NCAA East Regional semifinals

The Gophers (25-12-0) move on to the NCAA East Regional final, where they will face Western Michigan on Sunday, with a trip to the April 7 Frozen Four at TD Garden on the line.

WORCESTER — Ben Meyers scored at 8:31 of overtime to send Minnesota to a 4-3 win over UMass, ending the national champions’ season at DCU Center on Friday night.

UMass (22-13-2) took advantage of a Minnesota penalty to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

The Minutemen pulled goalie Matt Murray for an extra skater when the referee signaled a penalty was upcoming, and Reed Lebster was able to bury a one-timer on a pass from Cal Kiefiuk at 14:09 before Minnesota could get possession.

Advertisement

A lengthy review ensued, but it was determined that UMass forward Anthony Del Gaizo was not in the crease, and the goal stood.

Having scored on the delayed penalty, UMass went on the power play 56 seconds later after Ryan Johnson went off for a cross check, and the Minutemen went up, 2-0, when a rebound of Ryan Ufko’s shot hit Garrett Wait’s skate and went past Minnesota goalie Justen Close. It was the 13th goal of the season for Wait, who played his first two seasons with Minnesota before transferring to UMass last season.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Late in the first, Johnson would atone for the Golden Gophers, sending a shot that Murray was able to deflect, but the puck hit UMass defenseman Aaron Bohlinger and into the net at 18:02 to cut the lead to 2-1.

Lebster struck again early in the second when he was able to find a loose puck trickle out from a scrum in front of the net and knock it past Close for a 3-1 advantage.

The Gophers were again able to pull within a goal, striking at 17:09 of the second period when Jaxon Nelson sent the puck to the front of the net, where Tristan Boz was able to redirect it past Murray.

Advertisement

The Minutemen would take a 3-2 lead into the third period, with shots even at 15.

Minnesota looked to have an opportunity to score the equalizer when it went on a power play early in the third period when Colin Felix was called for interference, but the Minutemen were able to kill the penalty

The Gophers would not miss on their next opportunity after Ufko went off for interference. Minnesota forward Matthew Knies knotted it up with a wrist shot that squeaked past Murray, just under the crossbar at 13:17.

The game would remain tied 3-3 through regulation, with Minnesota holding a 20-19 shot advantage.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.