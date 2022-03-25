Xander Bogaerts deserves a lucrative extension from the Red Sox, and other thoughts

Rock bard Bruce Springsteen wrote this in 2012, and there are varying interpretations, but in the baseball spring of 2022, it’s clear that the Boston Red Sox — finally again spending like the big-market team they are — need to take care of their own as they prepare to launch the new season.

Sign Xander Bogaerts to a contract extension. As soon as possible. Lock him down from now until the end of the decade. Keep him in the fold.

Bogaerts is the Red Sox’ Patrice Bergeron. He is their Steve Grogan. He is their John Havlicek (OK, not quite that talented or impactful, but you get the idea).

The Chaim Bloom Sox (carrying out the mandate of ownership) last weekend finally committed some cash and signed free agent infielder Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract.

Swell. Now take care of your own. Reward the guy who has been with you since he was a kid infielder on your 2013 championship team.

Bogaerts maybe is not Cal Ripken Jr., Robin Yount, or Ernie Banks, but he is your blood and thunder. He was part of two championship runs and signed a team-friendly contract in 2019. He has made good on that pact, and now — with elite shortstops signing for $30-plus million per season — it is time for the Red Sox to erase the ambiguity and lock Bogaerts down.

Let’s not make the acquisition of Story the exit ticket for Bogaerts, a franchise anchor who has been the exemplary employee and performer since he signed as a 16-year-old prospect from Aruba in 2009. Let’s not witness a slow bleed from well-placed analytic geeks demonstrating that Bogaerts is not Ozzie Smith. Let’s not see a smear campaign designed to marginalize Bogaerts’s contributions and allow the Sox to let him go in the name of their coveted payroll flexibility.

Bogaerts helped the Sox recruit Story, which says a lot about the de facto Red Sox captain. More about winning than ego, Bogaerts encouraged a free agent signing that threatens his position on the field.

Bogaerts will work daily alongside a talented player who makes him expendable if the Sox conclude that they cannot pay $55-plus million per season for a shortstop-second base tandem.

Bogaerts is on the books for $20 million this year (which makes him underpaid), has two more years on the deal, but can opt out after this season. Given the $30-plus million per year paid to Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Francisco Lindor, and friends, Bogaerts is likely to explore the free agent market.

The Story signing was the first big-money pact inked by Bloom in his 2½ years as protector of John Henry’s Prada wallet (purchased for $700 million in 2002, the Sox this week were valued at $3.9 billion by Forbes).

Time to step up again, Red Sox. You have the money to do this. Boston baseball fans deserve to see the regal Bogaerts in a Sox uniform for the rest of his career. Locking up Rafael Devers should be the next move after extending Bogaerts.

Take care of your own, Red Sox.

▪ Quiz: Name the only two righthanded batters to win an American League batting title between 1960-1980 (answer below).

▪ They all come back … Malcolm Butler. Jackie Bradley Jr. Al Horford. Daniel Theis. Brian Hoyer. Joe Judge. Matt Patricia. Trent Brown. Jamie Collins. Kyle Van Noy. Deion Branch. Rich Hill. Travis Shaw.

Is it the clam chowder? The cheap real estate? The breezy traffic? The friendly sports media?

▪ The original Captain Manyhands was rock legend Stephen Stills, who picked up the name from his bandmates because he wanted to be involved in every aspect of every recorded track — vocals, arrangements, guitars, drums, overdubs. This is what Bill Belichick is attempting to do with the 2022 Patriots.

Bill is head coach, general manager, O coordinator, D coordinator, draft guru, mentor, parent, etc. Seems like a lot of jobs for one man. It’s hard to remember anyone betting on himself the way Belichick is teeing things up for the 2022 season.

As the rest of the AFC seems to get better (Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins), the Patriots tread water in the shallow end of the pool. When does Bill do something big? Clearly, New England’s Captain Manyhands simply Does Not Care what’s being said or written about his operation. Stubborn. And kind of admirable.

▪ Some Red Sox fans who purchased season-ticket packages are outraged over a price increase regarding a Fenway game against the Orioles originally scheduled for April that was moved to May 28 because of the lockout. A Red Sox spokesperson told WCVB, “Two of the six games became higher tiers due to the time of year and/or the day of the week. We fully recognize this isn’t perfect from a pricing perspective.”

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy texted, “Our fans can call our ticket service team at any time and we’ll work with them to switch or remove a game from their plan to ensure that any concerns they have are addressed.”

▪ Bloom has a pretty good sense of humor. On the day he gave an unexpected press conference in which he revealed Chris Sale’s broken rib, Bloom made the mistake of going for a run in the Florida humidity right before he was miked up to face the cameras. The result was a flop-sweat presser worthy of Albert Brooks in “Broadcast News.”

“Last time I take a run right before doing one of these,” Bloom said as he toweled off after taking questions.

▪ If the Red Sox want to play hardball with Sale’s anti-vax posture, they should transfer him from the injured list to the restricted list when visiting Toronto. Theoretically, they would not have to pay Sale for the games in Toronto if he’s on the restricted list instead of the injured list. The Players Association probably would grieve any such attempt. If I were the Sox, I’d take that chance.

There’s a simple solution for the player: Get the shot.

▪ Props to Danny Ainge. He made the trade with the Nets that produced Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He drafted Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Grant Williams, and Payton Prichard. He was the first to bring Al Horford and Daniel Theis to Boston. Ainge’s No. 44 should be next to go to the Garden rafters.

▪ Why We Love Boston Sports Fans: After MLB announced this week that the extra-inning “ghost runner” would return, an email arrived from outraged Wayland native Mike Martinek.

His missive read (in part), “I waited to hear when they ended the lockout whether that (ghost runner) would be implemented or done away with this year, to decide whether to give them my $130 for access to every game, every team on MLBTV. My decision depended on that one issue, sadly.

“I plopped down my money and two weeks later, they just REVERSED COURSE. It’s total BS … I will never watch another game with this ridiculous rule. I’d rather have tie games … I will be no part in the bastardization of major league baseball … I won’t watch just because I paid. I’m done. It’s a heartbreaker, but I will not give in this time.”

Only in Boston.

▪ Saturday’s Bruins-Islanders game at the Garden could be the last time we see the great Zdeno Chara on Causeway Street.

▪ The bloodlessness and self-importance of big-time football was on full display in the much-viewed video clip of linebacker David Ojabo tearing an Achilles’ tendon during Michigan’s Pro Day. After Ojabo crumples to the ground, an assistant coach walks past him and picks up the football Ojabo was handling — completely ignoring the player writhing on the ground.

Medical personnel eventually assisted Ojabo, but the coach’s utter lack of humanity fortifies the image that players are mere pieces of machinery in the NFL’s factory.

▪ Congrats to Emerson (Division 3) lacrosse players Lex Torrington and Austin Franklin, who signed the first NIL deal (Name, Image, Likeness) in college history, agreeing to terms with Archie’s New York Deli, which is sponsoring a Yahoo Bacon breakfast sandwich to benefit the Daniel J. Hollis Foundation.

▪ Legendary Red Sox clubhouse manager Joe Cochran, who started with the team in 1984, is the recipient of the MLB Clubhouse Managers Association’s 2021 ring, presented for distinguished service over a long career in baseball. Cochran is being honored this weekend by his counterparts and members of the Red Sox organization at the Capital Grille in Sarasota.

▪ Quiz answer: Frank Robinson, 1966; Alex Johnson, 1970.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.