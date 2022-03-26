Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: The highlights were a greater white-fronted goose in Great Barrington, a cackling goose at Smiley’s Pond in South Egremont, a long-tailed duck at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, and a tardy snow bunting in Egremont.

Some migrants to be expected in the next few days are likely to include pied-billed grebe, double-crested cormorant, snowy egret, osprey, red-shouldered hawk, piping plover, American oystercatcher, greater yellowlegs, Wilson’s snipe, ring-billed gull, yellow-bellied sapsucker, Northern flicker, Eastern phoebe, tree swallow, barn swallow, winter wren, ruby-crowned kinglet, hermit thrush, yellow-rumped warbler, pine warbler, chipping sparrow, and field sparrow.

Bristol County: The region hosted three snow geese and a clapper rail in Fairhaven, two great egrets in Dighton and another at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in South Dartmouth, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center in Dartmouth and a Baltimore oriole elsewhere in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: The highlights included great egrets in Mashpee and Falmouth, a snowy egret in Chatham, two continuing Pacific loons at Race Point in Provincetown, three thick-billed murres at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, seven semipalmated plovers in Provincetown Harbor, two lesser yellowlegs in Harwich and three in Barnstable, a short-eared owl at Great Island in Wellfleet, and eight American pipits at the Chatham Airport.

Franklin County: The area hosted a Barrow’s goldeneye at Branch Bridge in New Salem, an osprey at Turner’s Falls, and a snowy owl in Gill.

Hampden County: The bright lights were two tundra swans in flight at Forest Lake in Palmer, eight Northern shovelers at the Fannie Stebbins Refuge in Southwick, and an osprey at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke.

Hampshire County: The luminaries were a horned grebe at Hampton Pond in Southampton, a gray catbird on the UMass campus in Amherst, a Lapland longspur at the East Meadows in Northampton, and an Eastern towhee in Belchertown.

Middlesex County: The notable species featured three snow geese in Acton and possibly the same birds at two localities in Concord, a great egret in Waltham, a sandhill crane and two marsh wrens at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, ospreys in Holliston, Ayer, Wayland, and Concord, four black vultures soaring over Concord, a snowy owl in Somerville, two ruby-crowned kinglets at Danehy Park in Cambridge, a brown thrasher in Acton, two chipping sparrows at Fresh Pond in Cambridge.

Nantucket: Observers spotted a trumpeter swan and a tufted duck, and tree swallows were observed in several areas on the island.

Norfolk County: The luminaries included several double-crested cormorants at Milton Landing, great egrets at Squantum and Weymouth, a Virginia rail in Weymouth, two black vultures in Wrentham, and a gray catbird in Dedham.

Plymouth County: The area featured a Barrow’s goldeneye in Hull, where a sandhill crane was also observed. Other sandhill cranes were noted at Burrage Pond in Hanson, East Bridgewater, and Plympton, a late snow bunting was found at Plymouth Beach, and four white-crowned sparrows were tallied at the Cumberland Farms fields in Halifax.

Suffolk County: The highlights included an early Manx shearwater off Revere Beach where a lesser black-backed gull was also seen, a sandhill crane at Belle Isle in East Boston, a yellow-bellied sapsucker at Forest Hills Cemetery, and three white-crowned sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: The area sported a lesser yellowlegs at Bolton Flats along with three sandhill cranes, five more black vultures were seen in Blackstone, two in Clinton, and one in Athol, an Eastern towhee was found in Clinton, and three evening grosbeaks were seen in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.