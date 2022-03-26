Body of missing man found in Quabbin Reservoir

The body of a 71-year-old Sturbridge man who had been missing for weeks was found in the Quabbin Reservoir Friday morning, State Police said.
A Department of Conservation and Recreation ranger spotted George Guttler’s body at about 8:30 a.m. in the lower section of the Reservoir’s spillway in Ware, about 20 feet from shore, State Police said in a statement. State Police divers responded to the reservoir and recovered the body, which they identified as Guttler.
“Law enforcement officials extend our condolences to the Guttler family,” State Police wrote.
Guttler’s wife first reported him missing on March 11, and State Police quickly traced his whereabouts to the reservoir. His red Honda Civic was found abandoned in a lot near a gated entrance to the reservoir around 11 p.m. later that day, State Police said.
An investigation into Guttler’s death by the Northwestern district attorney’s office and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire and Franklin Counties is ongoing, according to police.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.