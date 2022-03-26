Body of missing man found in Quabbin Reservoir

A photo of George Guttler, 71, of Sturbridge. Massachusetts State Police,

The body of a 71-year-old Sturbridge man who had been missing for weeks was found in the Quabbin Reservoir Friday morning, State Police said.

A Department of Conservation and Recreation ranger spotted George Guttler’s body at about 8:30 a.m. in the lower section of the Reservoir’s spillway in Ware, about 20 feet from shore, State Police said in a statement. State Police divers responded to the reservoir and recovered the body, which they identified as Guttler.